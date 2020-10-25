PM Hasina calls for ‘ethical journalism’

Hasina made the call at an event marking the silver jubilee of the Dhaka Reporters Unity via videoconference at Gonobhaban on Sunday.

Recalling her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's involvement with the weekly Millat, Daily Ittehad and Daily Ittefaq as well as the founding of the Daily Banglar Bani, Hasina underlined her affinity with the journalist community as his daughter.

Addressing reporters, Hasina said, "You must work responsibly, motivated by patriotism, and consider the welfare of the people."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joins the silver jubilee celebrations of Dhaka Reporters Unity via video conference. at Gonobhaban, Oct 25, 2020. Photo: PID

Many media reports have aided the work of the government, the Awami League chief said, adding: "Newspapers report on various incidents and on many occasions, we have immediately acted on the basis of these reports to stand by many helpless people. We can remedy many wrongdoings and bring the culprits to justice."

"Your reports are very helpful to us in this way. I would like to thank you for the job you do despite facing many risks. Also, I would urge you not to produce any report that can create confusion among the people.”

The Bangladesh leader urged reporters to avoid ‘unethical’ journalism.

“Unethical politics never yield anything for the nation, the Father of the Nation always said that. Similarly, unethical journalism never brings any benefit to the country. Rather, in many cases, it hurts society,” she said.

“There’s a guideline for democracy and for journalism. We can resolve many problems if we keep these two in mind,” she added, while urging journalists to work in line with these principles.

The government "never places any barriers" on journalists from publishing any news, said Hasina, adding Bangbabandhu paved the way for a free press in the country after independence.

“He [Bangabandhu] was involved in a newspaper called Weekly Millat when he was a student in Kolkata. It did not continue for long. Later, he was engaged with another newspaper Ittehad,” she said.

“After the formation of Pakistan, everyone moved to Bangladesh and the Daily Ittefaq was founded. Bangabandhu was seriously involved in it. He founded another paper called Notun Din for the Awami League and later the Weekly Banglar Bani in 1961.”

“I perceive myself as a member of the journalist community as the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib,” Hasina said.

Describing the newspaper as a ‘refection of the society’, Hasina said journalists should be guided by patriotism and nurture humanity.