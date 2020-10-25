PM Hasina calls for ‘ethical journalism’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2020 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2020 04:16 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need for ethical journalism as she urged journalists to harness the spirit of patriotism and work towards the welfare of the people.
Hasina made the call at an event marking the silver jubilee of the Dhaka Reporters Unity via videoconference at Gonobhaban on Sunday.
Recalling her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's involvement with the weekly Millat, Daily Ittehad and Daily Ittefaq as well as the founding of the Daily Banglar Bani, Hasina underlined her affinity with the journalist community as his daughter.
Addressing reporters, Hasina said, "You must work responsibly, motivated by patriotism, and consider the welfare of the people."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joins the silver jubilee celebrations of Dhaka Reporters Unity via video conference. at Gonobhaban, Oct 25, 2020. Photo: PID
"Your reports are very helpful to us in this way. I would like to thank you for the job you do despite facing many risks. Also, I would urge you not to produce any report that can create confusion among the people.”
The Bangladesh leader urged reporters to avoid ‘unethical’ journalism.
“Unethical politics never yield anything for the nation, the Father of the Nation always said that. Similarly, unethical journalism never brings any benefit to the country. Rather, in many cases, it hurts society,” she said.
“There’s a guideline for democracy and for journalism. We can resolve many problems if we keep these two in mind,” she added, while urging journalists to work in line with these principles.
The government "never places any barriers" on journalists from publishing any news, said Hasina, adding Bangbabandhu paved the way for a free press in the country after independence.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joins the silver jubilee celebrations of Dhaka Reporters Unity via video conference. at Gonobhaban, Oct 25, 2020. Photo: PID
“After the formation of Pakistan, everyone moved to Bangladesh and the Daily Ittefaq was founded. Bangabandhu was seriously involved in it. He founded another paper called Notun Din for the Awami League and later the Weekly Banglar Bani in 1961.”
“I perceive myself as a member of the journalist community as the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib,” Hasina said.
Describing the newspaper as a ‘refection of the society’, Hasina said journalists should be guided by patriotism and nurture humanity.
- No ‘unethical’ journalism: Hasina
- Pay-for-play network replaces US local news
- Irish regulator probes Facebook's data handling
- Twitter down for many users
- How to deal with misinformation crisis
- Canada arrest casts cloud on a Star, and The Times
- Indian TV station accused of ratings fraud
- Trump appointee turning VOA into ‘partisan outlet’
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut illegal, fake mobile phones from 2021
- Truckers haul passengers outfoxing police in pandemic
- PK Halder is not returning to Bangladesh now as he falls ill: lawyers
- H&M sees no big delays in supply yet due to virus outbreak
- Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq, eminent jurist and philanthropist, passes away
- Govt mulls Dhaka circular waterway transportation relaunch after botched attempts
- Fire erupts at BDBL building in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar
- BCL stands shoulder to shoulder with JCD, religion-based groups at protest
- Real Madrid sink Barca in 'Clasico' with help of Ramos penalty
- Bangladesh mobile financial service providers to launch interoperable transactions