Facebook announces curbs on internal debate of political issues
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Sep 2020 09:00 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2020 09:00 AM BdST
Facebook Inc on Thursday said it would update its internal discussion policies to impose restrictions on employees' ability to debate social and political issues.
A company spokesman said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined his plans for the curbs to employees on Thursday, with details of the new rules to be announced next week.
"What we've heard from our employees is that they want the option to join debates on social and political issues rather than see them unexpectedly in their work feed," spokesman Joe Osborne said in a statement.
"We're updating our employee policies and work tools to ensure our culture remains respectful and inclusive."
Osborne said the new rules would apply to employee discussions of how executives handle politically sensitive content on Facebook's platforms, which was the subject of intense internal debates this summer.
He said Facebook aimed to ensure that debate of those decisions could still take place in "appropriate channels," without clogging up other work-related discussions.
The company was also strengthening its harassment policy to keep conversation respectful and protect underrepresented employees, he said.
Google likewise this week said it would expand use of moderation on internal message boards, citing "tough global conversations," CNBC reported on Wednesday.
Like other tech companies, Facebook prides itself on fostering open debate inside the company, while taking a hard line against public disclosure of those conversations.
Conversation flows freely on Workplace, an internal social network that resembles Facebook's namesake platform, and Zuckerberg opens himself to employee questions at a weekly Q&A.
But as staffers have become increasingly vocal about their disagreements with Zuckerberg, statements posted on Workplace have leaked to the press and become a headache for the company.
Discussions grew especially heated after June, when Zuckerberg decided not to take action against a post by US President Donald Trump that used a phrase associated with segregation and police brutality.
- US orders Al-Jazeera affiliate to register as foreign agent
- Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts
- Facebook curbs internal debate of political issues
- Facebook launches climate science info centre
- Queen lauds UK lockdown photographers
- Two editors accused of sedition
- Mexican journalist found beheaded
- Australian intelligence raided Chinese journalists' homes
Most Read
- Ex-model Amy Dorris accuses Trump of sexual assault at 1997 US Open
- NBR seizes huge cache of illegal liquors in Eram Hotel bar in Dhaka
- Hasina talks to autistic girl Raya who expressed love for her in Facebook post
- Bangladesh arrests recruiting agent over death of domestic worker Kulsum in Saudi Arabia
- Shafi loses control over Hathazari madrasa giving in to two days of protests
- Government shuts Hathazari madrasa after protest for removal of Shafi’s son
- Hurricane Sally swamps US Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain
- Bangladesh records 1,593 new virus cases, another 36 die
- Huawei phone prices rise in China on fears of chip shortage
- Lack of patients forces Bangladesh to halt COVID-19 services at 12 hospitals