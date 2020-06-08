Changes in key responsibilities at bdnews24.com

He will have senior correspondents Moinul Hoque Chowdhury and Reazul Bashar as his deputies.

The trio will coordinate the reporting operations, the bdnews24.com management said.

Chief Political Correspondent Sumon had earlier worked as chief reporter in 2009-10.

Plying his trade in journalism for around three decades, Sumon joined bdnews24.com from The Daily Star in 2006. Prior to that, he had worked in the daily Prothom Alo for around eight years.

Sumon who went to Jahangirnagar University had also worked at the now-defunct Dainik Bangla, Jai Jai Din and many other newspapers. He had been the news editor of RTV as well.

“Sumon Mahmud was the last to hold our chief correspondent’s position. Several others had done the job of coordinating the reporting operations at different times. Finally, a coordinating team of three - Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Moinul Hoque Chowdhury and Reazul Bashar - was doing the job of news gathering and managing,” a bdnews24.com spokesperson said.

Harmachi will continue in his role as the Chief Economics Correspondent.

Senior Correspondent Obaidur Masum will report on health affairs while Staff Correspondent Masum Billah will cover foreign office and diplomatic affairs.

“Our former colleague Nurul Islam Hasib used to report on the health and diplomatic affairs. Since November 2019, he is no more with us,” the bdnews24.com spokesperson said.

Bangladesh’s largest news publisher also brought changes to Samagra Bangladesh, the department that gathers and publishes news from up and down the country, bar capital Dhaka.

Debashish Deb will coordinate editorial issues there. Mujtaba Hakim Plato will continue coordinating the section’s administrative and other issues.

Steve Jacob, the deputy general manager of marketing and sales, is no longer with bdnews24.com, the spokesperson said.