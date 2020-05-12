Ministries, agencies asked to clear newspaper supplement bills: Hasan Mahmud

Speaking at an event at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday, Hasan Mahmud said the due bills would be in billions of taka.

“We are making arrangements to pay the bills for the supplements,” he said.

The Cabinet Division recently sent letters to 58 ministries and departments reminding them of the dues, he said.

The information ministry would also send a reminder to the other ministries and departments, he said.

“The newspaper owners may have been pursuing for the bills. They will get the money any time,” he added.

The minister also said they took the “unprecedented” move to remind the government agencies of the bills considering the coronavirus crisis.

Hasan appealed to the media outlets not to sack any journalist during the crisis.

He inaugurated a sample collection booth set up in assistance with BRAC for coronavirus test at the DRU.