Case against editors designed to turn up pressure on independent media: BFUJ

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2020 03:51 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 03:51 AM BdST

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists or BFUJ has demanded withdrawal of a case against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and three others over a report on the alleged embezzlement of government aid.

BFUJ President Molla Jalal and Secretary General Shaban Mahmood raised the demand in a statement on Wednesday.

They think the case under the “draconian” Digital Security Act is designed to step up pressure on independent journalism.

bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities had seized 562 sacks of rice allegedly embezzled from the government’s Tk 10 OMS programme for the poor in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.

A local leader of the ruling Awami League’s affiliate Swechchhasebak League subsequently started the case under Sections 25, 29 and 31 of the law that involve offences, such as publishing of offensive, false, defamatory or fear-inducing data or information.

Besides Khalidi, Jago News Acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker and two others – Shaon Amin and Rahim Shubho – have also been named in the case.

The BFUJ said the case was used as a tool to “interfere in independent journalism and create psychological pressure” when the common practice is to send a rejoinder to any report if it is misleading or aggrieves any side.

Jalal and Shaban noted that the government had pledged not to abuse the Act following protests when it had been drafted. 

“Sadly it’s true that quite often journalists are being harassed by the filing of such cases over insignificant incidents in different parts of the country,” they said.

