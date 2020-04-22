Home > Media

International Federation of Journalists condemns digital security case against editors

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Apr 2020 06:36 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 06:36 PM BdST

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has expressed serious concern about the case started against bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and three others for running news stories on alleged misappropriation of the relief rice meant for vulnerable people amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement released on its website, the IFJ urged the authorities to drop the charges against them under the controversial Digital Security Act.

bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities had seized 562 sacks of rice, allegedly embezzled from the government’s Tk 10 OMS programme for the needy in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.

Mominul Islam Bhashani, president of Baliadangi Upazila Swechchhasebak League, subsequently started a case against Khalidi, Jago News Acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker and two local correspondents - Shawon Amin and Rahim Shuvo on April 18. 

The editors are accused of publishing “baseless news” regarding the involvement of Mominul and his brother in a rice relief theft scam. 

Mominul claimed that the news tarnished his image and that of his party -- the Awami League. Shawon and Shuvo were sued as they uploaded Facebook posts referring to Mominul as ‘rice thief’.

“Incidents of media rights violation have steadily increased in Bangladesh. The current case filed against two editors and two reporters under controversial Digital Security Act is a blatant attempt to block the media from reporting on the scam," the IFJ said.

"In the interests of public interest journalism, the IFJ calls on the authorities to immediately throw out the case.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

IFJ concerned by case against editors

Editors Guild condemns case against editors

Sampadak Parishad concerned by case against editors

Case against editors ‘huge blow’ to press freedom

Don’t muzzle media during pandemic: CJA

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and King Salman of Saudi Arabia (L) are pictured during a photo session at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Istanbul Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Turkey shuts Saudi, UAE news websites

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 14, 2020. Trump has figured out the answer to one of the less important questions of 2020: How do you run a presidential campaign amid a pandemic? (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

How US crackdown on Chinese media backfired

Four Deepto TV journalists infected

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.