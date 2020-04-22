International Federation of Journalists condemns digital security case against editors
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2020 06:36 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 06:36 PM BdST
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has expressed serious concern about the case started against bdnews24.com's Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and three others for running news stories on alleged misappropriation of the relief rice meant for vulnerable people amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
In a statement released on its website, the IFJ urged the authorities to drop the charges against them under the controversial Digital Security Act.
Mominul Islam Bhashani, president of Baliadangi Upazila Swechchhasebak League, subsequently started a case against Khalidi, Jago News Acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker and two local correspondents - Shawon Amin and Rahim Shuvo on April 18.
The editors are accused of publishing “baseless news” regarding the involvement of Mominul and his brother in a rice relief theft scam.
Mominul claimed that the news tarnished his image and that of his party -- the Awami League. Shawon and Shuvo were sued as they uploaded Facebook posts referring to Mominul as ‘rice thief’.
“Incidents of media rights violation have steadily increased in Bangladesh. The current case filed against two editors and two reporters under controversial Digital Security Act is a blatant attempt to block the media from reporting on the scam," the IFJ said.
"In the interests of public interest journalism, the IFJ calls on the authorities to immediately throw out the case.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- International Federation of Journalists condemns digital security case against editors
- Editors Guild, Bangladesh condemns digital security case against editors over aid embezzlement reports
- Sampadak Parishad concerned by digital security case against editors
- Digital Security Act case against editors huge blow to press freedom: SCBA
- CJA warns against misuse of special powers to muzzle media coverage of pandemic
- Prothom Alo journalist tests positive for coronavirus
- Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites
- The US tried to teach China a lesson about the media. It backfired
- Deepto TV suspends news broadcast after four journalists contract coronavirus
- The news is making people anxious. You’ll never believe what they’re reading instead
Most Read
- Bangladesh virus shutdown may linger as death toll mounts
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
- Supplier JMI tries to clear its name in N95 coronavirus mask scam
- Recovered, almost: China's early patients unable to shed coronavirus
- Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths as cases spiral
- UK to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University on Thursday
- Britain flies back 269 nationals from Bangladesh amid pandemic lockdowns
- US warships enter South China Sea hot spot, escalating tension with China
- Bangladesh loses Tk 33b a day during lockdown: study
- Trump immigration ban to last 60 days, target those seeking permanent residency