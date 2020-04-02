Two journalists assaulted in Bangladesh ‘for revealing food aid irregularities’
Habiganj Correspondent and Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2020 04:28 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 04:28 AM BdST
Two journalists have been assaulted and injured in Habiganj and Bhola reportedly for revealing irregularities by public representatives in distribution of food aid among the poor.
It comes amid government efforts to scale up aid operations with the daily-wage workers having no job during a nationwide shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Shah Sultan Ahmed, Nabiganj Upazila correspondent of the Doinik Prtotidiner Sangbad in Habiganj, came under attack on Wednesday, Nabiganj Police Station OC Azizur Rahman said.
He was sent to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital after being given first aid at the Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex.
Alamgir Mia, general secretary of Nabiganj Press Club, said Aushkandi Union Council Chairman Muhibur Rahman Harun had recently distributed rice among the poor under a government scheme.
Sultan took to the Facebook and revealed in a live post that Harun was giving each of the families 5kg of rice instead of the allocation of 10kg, Alamgir said.
It angers Harun and 20 to 25 of his men, led by the chairman himself, attacked Sultan, the local press club president said.
They also beat up journalists Mujibur Rahman and Bulbul Ahmed when the two tried to save Sultan, Alamgir said.
“The chairman is still roaming around. The local administration sat with the leaders of the press club when we demanded quick arrest of the chairman” he added.
OC Azizur said the police went to the area and calmed the public who were angry at the chairman.
“We will take action if the victim files a case,” he added.
Chairman Harun did not take phone calls for comment.
Sagor Chowdhury
Nabil Haydar
Borhanuddin Police Station OC Enamul Haque said they arrested Nabil at his home and then sent him to court.
Nabil went live on Facebook while assaulting Sagor, accusing him of mobile phone theft on Tuesday.
Nabil, a student of Dhaka University, is involved with Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling party’s student wing.
Sagor alleged Nabil assaulted him because he had complained to the administration about irregularities by Nabil’s father Jasim in distribution of rice among fishermen during a ban on fishing.
Borhanuddin Upazila Executive Officer Bashir Gazi said Sagor came to him on Monday and showed a video in which someone alleged that the fishermen were getting less rice than the allocation.
Bashir said he instantly called Chairman Jasim and asked for his explanation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- How coronavirus has hit the media in Bangladesh
- Facebook aims $100 million at media hit by the coronavirus
- Bail out journalists. Let newspaper chains die
- Manab Zamin stops printing on slumping sales amid coronavirus crisis
- 160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus
- Media outlets change services over coronavirus epidemic
- bdnews24.com launches special website on Bangabandhu and his legacy
- Mozammel Babu becomes president of Editors Guild
- Mobile court jails Kurigram journalist after midnight arrest
- Associated Press closes DC office after journalist shows coronavirus symptoms
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 6th coronavirus death as infections rise to 54
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
- Bangladesh plans to release 3,000 prisoners amid mounting virus fears
- Trouble looms as multi-storey buildings double up as mosquito hubs in Dhaka
- Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth to a baby boy
- Brands abandon Bangladesh workers in virus pandemic: HRW
- The great empty in densely populated Dhaka amid coronavirus pandemic
- Saudi Arabia tells Muslims to put Hajj plans on hold amid coronavirus crisis
- Any number of troops is ready to be deployed to fight coronavirus: Army chief Gen Aziz