Editors' Council concerned by digital security case against Manab Zamin Editor Matiur, 31 others

In a statement issued by its President Mahfuz Anam and Secretary General Naem Nizam, the Council called for the immediate withdrawal of the case filed under the Digital Security Act by ruling party lawmaker from Magura 1, Saifuzzaman Shikhor.

The MP alleged that he was defamed in the story in which his name was not mentioned and no reference was made to him either directly or indirectly, according to the Parishad.

"The Parishad fails to understand why the law maker, Saifuzzaman Shikhor should take upon himself to feel defamed when his name or any reference to him did not appear in any part of the report."

"What was done in the social media by unknown users can in no way be attributed to Manab Zamin, its Editor-in-Chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, and its reporter."

The Parishad considers the filing of the case as nothing more than an attempt to intimidate and harass the media and journalists in general, it said. Such use of DSA was the reason why Sampadak Parishad has been opposed to this Act from its inception.

After the arrest of Papia last month stories about her luxurious lifestyle were revealed. She got the money, the RAB said, from escort service, among a series of her alleged wrongdoings.

On Mar 2, the Manab Zamin reported that several bureaucrats, officials of key government departments, talk show participants, MPs, politicians and businesses frequented Papia at the hotel.

Police and the government have alerted all against naming and spreading information claimed to have been achieved from grilling of Papia on social media.

They urged all not to be misled by such lists and warned against publishing these.

Police also arrested Mominur Rahman Momiz, a leader of the Awami League in Kushtia, on accusations that he had published on Facebook a list of 21 people, including ruling party MP Selim Altaf George, and claiming they had frequented Papia’s den at the hotel.