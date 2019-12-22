BBC could restrict journalists’ use of Twitter after ‘bias’ claims
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2019 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 03:39 PM BdST
The BBC is considering restricting its journalists’ use of Twitter, following the waves of online criticism it received from internet users over its coverage during the election campaign in UK, according to reports.
The national broadcaster is said to be planning to instruct its reporters to move away from using online platforms to break stories or offer instant analysis, reports The Guardian.
The proposal emerged after Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor, was attacked by some Jeremy Corbyn supporters for repeating a false allegation that a Tory minister’s aide had been punched by a Labour activist.
Meanwhile, North America editor Jon Sopel was accused of tweets that reveal a critical stance on Donald Trump.
Now the director of news and current affairs Fran Unsworth is looking to ask reporters to end instant reporting of politics online.
A BBC journalist said via the Guardian: “She said that it was likely she would meet some resistance, but that she wants to start a debate and was now contemplating asking correspondents to come off Twitter.”
It is reported that Unsworth revealed her plans during a meeting at the BBC Council Chamber.
According to the Guardian, sources have indicated that her mention of banning Twitter would have only been a joke although it is thought she at least wants to reinforce a stricter line regarding the BBC’s social media code.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BBC could restrict journalists’ use of Twitter after ‘bias’ claims
- Editors Guild will do whatever it takes to pursue freedom: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Woman wins high-profile #MeToo case in Japan against TV journalist
- bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder dies at 27
- China displaces Turkey as top jailer of journalists in 2019
- Trump bars Bloomberg News journalists from campaign events
- Registration of online news portals to begin next week, says information minister
- Egypt escalates pressure on last major independent news site
- Government asks Manab Zamin to explain fake news on Indian PM Modi
- Egypt arrests senior editor of independent news outlet
Most Read
- Awami League re-elects Hasina, Quader to lead party
- BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed dies at 83
- Condolences from world leaders pour in for Sir Fazle Hasan Abed
- Editors Guild will do whatever it takes to pursue freedom: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
- Fazle Hasan Abed – a life lived for the people ends
- RMG workers block Dhaka road over back pay
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as fog disrupts air traffic
- In India Tech City shocked by gang rape, vigilante justice gets praise
- BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul welcomes ruling AL’s new executive committee
- Follow principle of sacrifice for a developed Bangladesh: Hasina to Awami League leaders