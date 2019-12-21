Editors Guild will do whatever it takes to pursue freedom: Toufique Imrose Khalidi

“We will not relent.”

In his speech to the first anniversary of Editors Guild at Amari Dhaka on Saturday, Khalidi referred to a pledge he made at the association’s first public event in May.

Education Minister Dipu Moni joined the members of Editors Guild and guests in celebrating the anniversary of the association that pulls in editorial leaders from across the news publishing industry in Bangladesh. British Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Kanbar Hossein-Bor also joined the event.

“A year on, despite all odds, we have been able to draw up our charter and are in the middle of drafting a guideline for ethical standards in our journalism,” said Khalidi, also editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com.

The number of Editors Guild members has grown from nine to 20 since it started its journey. “And many more applications are being considered by our membership committee. We hope to add few more soon,” he said.

“As I welcome our new members on board, I have to admit we haven’t been able to do much in certain areas. I thought it would be much easier to do things like getting the formal registration.”

“It’s turned out to be a quite lengthy process. We haven’t made it yet, which is why we haven’t been able to hold our inaugural annual general meeting and the grand event we planned,” he said.

“We do not lose hope so easily and shall continue with our agenda — the number one being press freedom and then of course upholding the dignity of the editorial institution,” Khalidi said. “I have to say it’s not been an easy ride for us. It has never been smooth anywhere in the world. One of the few exceptions is Norway and some other countries.”

Responding to Khalidi’s remarks, Dipu Moni said: “We certainly agree with what you’ve just said. The media is one of the institutions that work to uphold people’s rights, solidify democracy and take the country forward.”

“But freedom entails responsibility. Without it, freedom deteriorates into a lack of accountability. Just like in politics, the media has two sides to it. We must give place to what is good and keep at bay what is bad.”

Dipu Moni viewed Editors Guild as an important organisation in the news world. Reflecting on her childhood, she said: “Although I found myself in politics, I’m very close to newspapers. The reason is that I grew up with a very large newspaper in Bangladesh.”

On behalf of Editors Guild, Khalidi thanked Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell for sponsoring the dinner, and congratulated him on his winning the National Film Award for best lyricist for 2018.

“We are truly proud of him.”