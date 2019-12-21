Home > Media

Editors Guild will do whatever it takes to pursue freedom: Toufique Imrose Khalidi

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Dec 2019 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2019 12:19 AM BdST

Editors Guild, Bangladesh will do whatever it takes to pursue freedom and uphold the dignity of the editorial institution, its President Toufique Imrose Khalidi has said.

“We will not relent.”

In his speech to the first anniversary of Editors Guild at Amari Dhaka on Saturday, Khalidi referred to a pledge he made at the association’s first public event in May.

Education Minister Dipu Moni joined the members of Editors Guild and guests in celebrating the anniversary of the association that pulls in editorial leaders from across the news publishing industry in Bangladesh. British Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Kanbar Hossein-Bor also joined the event.

“A year on, despite all odds, we have been able to draw up our charter and are in the middle of drafting a guideline for ethical standards in our journalism,” said Khalidi, also editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com. 

The number of Editors Guild members has grown from nine to 20 since it started its journey. “And many more applications are being considered by our membership committee. We hope to add few more soon,” he said.

“As I welcome our new members on board, I have to admit we haven’t been able to do much in certain areas. I thought it would be much easier to do things like getting the formal registration.”

“It’s turned out to be a quite lengthy process. We haven’t made it yet, which is why we haven’t been able to hold our inaugural annual general meeting and the grand event we planned,” he said. 

“We do not lose hope so easily and shall continue with our agenda — the number one being press freedom and then of course upholding the dignity of the editorial institution,” Khalidi said. “I have to say it’s not been an easy ride for us. It has never been smooth anywhere in the world. One of the few exceptions is Norway and some other countries.”

Responding to Khalidi’s remarks, Dipu Moni said: “We certainly agree with what you’ve just said. The media is one of the institutions that work to uphold people’s rights, solidify democracy and take the country forward.”

“But freedom entails responsibility. Without it, freedom deteriorates into a lack of accountability. Just like in politics, the media has two sides to it. We must give place to what is good and keep at bay what is bad.”

Dipu Moni viewed Editors Guild as an important organisation in the news world. Reflecting on her childhood, she said: “Although I found myself in politics, I’m very close to newspapers. The reason is that I grew up with a very large newspaper in Bangladesh.”

On behalf of Editors Guild, Khalidi thanked Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell for sponsoring the dinner, and congratulated him on his winning the National Film Award for best lyricist for 2018.

“We are truly proud of him.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Press freedom tops our agenda: Khalidi

Shiori Ito, who says she was raped by Noriyuki Yamaguchi, one of Japan’s most well-known television journalists, in Tokyo, Jun 13, 2017. A Tokyo court on Dec 18, 2019, sided with a Ito, ordering Yamaguchi to pay her damages worth about $30,000 in a ruling that the victim called a milestone in Japan. The New York Times

Japanese journalist wins #MeToo rape case

Young sports journalist Arnab Majumder dies

Turkish journalists report from a military observation outpost in southern the village of Sevimli, in southern Turkey, as Russian and Turkish forces began their first joint patrol inside Syria, Nov 1, 2019. In its annual survey, the Committee to Protect Journalists found that at least 250 journalists are imprisoned around the world, largely by authoritarian leaders. The New York Times

China displaces Turkey as top jailer of journalists

Online news portal registration next week

Mike Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks at a news conference in Norfolk, Va, Nov 25, 2019. The New York Times

Trump bars Bloomberg News journalists from campaign events

Mada Masr. New York Times

Egypt escalates pressure on last independent news site

Manab Zamin asked to explain fake Modi news

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.