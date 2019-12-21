Editors Guild will do whatever it takes to pursue freedom: Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Published: 21 Dec 2019 10:32 PM BdST
Editors Guild, Bangladesh will do whatever it takes to pursue freedom and uphold the dignity of the editorial institution, its President Toufique Imrose Khalidi has said.
“We will not relent.”
In his speech to the first anniversary of Editors Guild at Amari Dhaka on Saturday, Khalidi referred to a pledge he made at the association’s first public event in May.
Education Minister Dipu Moni joined the members of Editors Guild and guests in celebrating the anniversary of the association that pulls in editorial leaders from across the news publishing industry in Bangladesh. British Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Kanbar Hossein-Bor also joined the event.
The number of Editors Guild members has grown from nine to 20 since it started its journey. “And many more applications are being considered by our membership committee. We hope to add few more soon,” he said.
“It’s turned out to be a quite lengthy process. We haven’t made it yet, which is why we haven’t been able to hold our inaugural annual general meeting and the grand event we planned,” he said.
“We do not lose hope so easily and shall continue with our agenda — the number one being press freedom and then of course upholding the dignity of the editorial institution,” Khalidi said. “I have to say it’s not been an easy ride for us. It has never been smooth anywhere in the world. One of the few exceptions is Norway and some other countries.”
“But freedom entails responsibility. Without it, freedom deteriorates into a lack of accountability. Just like in politics, the media has two sides to it. We must give place to what is good and keep at bay what is bad.”
“We are truly proud of him.”
