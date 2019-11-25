Home > Media

Government asks Manab Zamin to explain fake news on Indian PM Modi

Published: 25 Nov 2019 02:49 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 02:49 AM BdST

The information ministry has asked for the Daily Manab Zamin’s explanation on a fake news on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chief Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker sent a letter to the Bangla newspaper on Sunday seeking its explanation of a report titled “Babri Mosque Case Verdict: Modi Congratulates 5 Judges” on Nov 13.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka protested against the “false and baseless” news, and the Manab Zamin published a rejoinder as well, the letter noted.

“Publication of such false and baseless news appears to carry evil intentions,” the information ministry said.

“Moreover, the government believes the baseless and false news was published with the ulterior motive to destroy the communal harmony in Bangladesh,” it added.

The Manab Zamin has been given three days to offer explanations.

An information ministry official confirmed to bdnews24.com the issuance of the letter.

The Daily Nayadiganta has also been asked to explain similar fake news on the issue, the official said.

No reaction from the Manab Zamin and Nayadiganta was available immediately.

