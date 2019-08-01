Home > Media

Rangpur journalist, playwright Shahzada Mia Azad dies

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Aug 2019 04:46 AM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 04:46 AM BdST

Journalist, playwright and singer Shahzada Mia Azad has died.

Based in Rangpur, Azad breathed his last about 10:45pm on Wednesday while being treated at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit at the age of 65.

Azad was the Rangpur correspondent of bdnews24.com. He also worked at the Bangladesh Pratidin.

After suffering a brain stroke last year, he received treatment in Dhaka and India. He has been ill since then.

Azad was admitted to the Rangpur hospital when his condition deteriorated on Tuesday.

He left behind his wife and three sons.

His mortal remains would be kept at the Rangpur Press Club premises at 11am on Thursday for the well-wishers to pay respect before Namaz-e-Janaza.

He will be buried at the Mahiganj Taltala Jame Masjid graveyard after another Janaza there, his family said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Shahzada Mia Azad

Journalist Shahzada Mia Azad dies

Hello child, want to be a journalist?

The FaceApp age challenge is giving a glimpse into the future as celebs share their twilight pictures - Mirror Online

FaceApp at the centre of social media challenge

8,000 online news portals seek registration

Newspaper publisher detained in India

FILE PHOTO: An usher holds a baton to guide attendees towards the AGM of advertising agency WPP in London, Britain, Jun 13, 2018. REUTERS

Advertisers combine to tackle online threat

He can’t write without DGFI feed: Hasina

Liu Wanyong, a former investigative journalist, at his new office in a private equity company in Beijing, May 17, 2019. Liu, “the most important figure in investigative journalism” in the country, has quit the profession. “News is not like news anymore,” he says. (Gilles Sabrié/The New York Times)

Leading reporter in China has had enough

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.