Rangpur journalist, playwright Shahzada Mia Azad dies

Based in Rangpur, Azad breathed his last about 10:45pm on Wednesday while being treated at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit at the age of 65.

Azad was the Rangpur correspondent of bdnews24.com. He also worked at the Bangladesh Pratidin.

After suffering a brain stroke last year, he received treatment in Dhaka and India. He has been ill since then.

Azad was admitted to the Rangpur hospital when his condition deteriorated on Tuesday.

He left behind his wife and three sons.

His mortal remains would be kept at the Rangpur Press Club premises at 11am on Thursday for the well-wishers to pay respect before Namaz-e-Janaza.

He will be buried at the Mahiganj Taltala Jame Masjid graveyard after another Janaza there, his family said.