Journalists to complete book on saving Amazon rainforest by murdered British writer

One year after British reporter Dom Phillips was murdered in Brazil while working on a book about saving the Amazon rain forest, a group of journalists aims to complete the project, his family and former colleagues said on Thursday.

"How to Save the Amazon: Ask the People Who Know" is due to be published by Manilla Press, an imprint of publisher Bonnier Books, subject to fund-raising to allow completion of the remaining work.

Phillips - a freelance journalist who wrote for the Guardian, the Washington Post and other media - had completed only half the book when he was killed alongside Bruno Pereira, an expert on indigenous issues, near Brazil's border with Peru. Brazilian police have said the alleged leader of a local gang planned the murders because Pereira posed a threat to its illegal fishing operation.

Among the writers who will help to finish the work are Jon Lee Anderson who writes for the New Yorker, Tom Phillips and Jonathan Watts who work for the Guardian, and Andrew Fishman, president of the Intercept Brasil, as well as Brazilian writers.