Shakira's new album punches back after personal rollercoaster

Colombian singer Shakira has released her long-awaited new album called "Women Don't Cry Anymore," a declaration of resilience after a public separation from long-time partner and a tax dispute in Spain.

The title quotes one of her top hits, included in the album and recorded with Argentine producer Bizarrap, a pun-filled lampoon directed at her ex-partner, Spanish former football player Gerard Pique, in which she sang "women don't cry anymore; they cash in."

The track, "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53," earned the 47-year-old pop star and the 25-year-old producer two Latin Grammys last year. It hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts while smashing four Guinness World Records for views on YouTube and streams on Spotify.