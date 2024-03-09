Ballgowns and pantsuits: what to expect for Oscars red carpet fashion

Celebrity stylist Jennifer Austin browses through a rack of glamorous dresses, before fluffing the bottom of a yellow frilled strapless gown.

The frock's voluminous shape is typical of the ballgowns expected on the red carpet at Sunday's Oscars, but Austin, who has dressed celebrities like Angela Bassett and 2024 Oscars nominee Danielle Brooks, anticipates some more modern styles too.

“We always have our rule when it comes to the Oscars... you're going to get their standard traditional ballgowns... a lot of long gowns," she told Reuters.

"But honestly... I believe we're going to see a lot of pantsuits on women.”

This awards season has seen celebrities wear styles ranging from ballgown silhouettes to embroidered and see-through dresses.