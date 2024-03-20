Berlusconi's former residence turned into foreign press HQ

The grand Roman residence where Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi had his political headquarters - and allegedly hosted sex parties - has been converted into the home of the international press.

Berlusconi, who died last June aged 86, dominated Italian politics from the 1990s onwards while embroiled in a string of corruption sagas and so-called "bunga bunga" sex scandals. He occupied a section of the Palazzo Grazioli building from 1996-2020.

The 1,600-square-metre space has now been turned into an office and press conference centre, complete with chandeliers and frescoed ceilings, for the 450 members of Italy's Foreign Press Association.

The Italian government traditionally pays for the rent of the association and the sparkling new site, located just off the central Piazza Venezia, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

One of billionaire Berlusconi's many homes across Italy, the venue featured during his occupancy an office with bullet-proof windows and a double-size canopy bed donated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a personal friend.