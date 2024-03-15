PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim’s Qul Khawani held

The Qul Khawani of veteran journalist Ihsanul Karim, who was the press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been held at Azad Mosque in Dhaka’s Gulshan.
The Prime Minister’s Energy Advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, former state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam, MP Aktaruzzman, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, and government officials of different levels attended the gathering after Jumma prayers on Friday.
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha’s Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, Managing Editor Anisur Rahman, Chief News Editor Omar Faruque, who is also the president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, among other senior journalists, were present.
Moinul Karim, son of Ihsanul, said: “My father worked for people’s welfare throughout his life. Please pray for my father and forgive him.”
Daughter, his eldest child, Sabrina Karim Murshed, now in Singapore attending to her son in hospital, spoke of her father’s influence on their lives. Her statement was read out.
Ihsanul’s wife Shireen Karim earlier urged all to attend the Qul Khawani.
Ihsanul died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka on Sunday night. The 73-year-old was undergoing treatment for heart disease, breathing problems, diabetes and other health complications.
He was buried at Banani Graveyard following his Namaz-e-Janaza after Zuhr prayers on Monday.
Funeral prayer for the journalist was also held at Elenbari Jame Mosque and the National Press Club.
A freedom fighter, he was also given a guard of honour after his funeral prayers at the press club.
Ihsanul, a distinguished journalist with a career spanning over 40 years, was born on Jan 5, 1951, in Kushtia.
He graduated from Rajshahi University before doing a diploma in journalism at Dhaka University. He did his post-graduation in mass communication and journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.
Ihsanul joined the Liberation War in 1971 and fought in the western frontier as a member of the Bangladesh Liberation Force.
He started his career as a staff correspondent of the government-run news agency BSS in 1972. He worked as the bureau chief of BSS in New Delhi for five years from 1997.
He also worked as the Bangladesh correspondent of several international media outlets, including the BBC and the Press Trust of India. Nicknamed Helal, he was known to his colleagues as “Helal Bhai”.
Before joining the Prime Minister’s Office, Ihsanul worked as the president’s press secretary, and managing director and chief editor of BSS.