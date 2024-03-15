PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim’s Qul Khawani held

The Qul Khawani of veteran journalist Ihsanul Karim, who was the press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been held at Azad Mosque in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

The Prime Minister’s Energy Advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, former state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam, MP Aktaruzzman, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, and government officials of different levels attended the gathering after Jumma prayers on Friday.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha’s Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, Managing Editor Anisur Rahman, Chief News Editor Omar Faruque, who is also the president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, among other senior journalists, were present.

Moinul Karim, son of Ihsanul, said: “My father worked for people’s welfare throughout his life. Please pray for my father and forgive him.”