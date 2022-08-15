Tokyo diners nosh on Demogorgon pasta, Eleven's waffles at 'Stranger Things' cafe

Japanese fans of the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" can chow down on demonic pasta and rock out to retro 1980s tunes at a pop-up cafe inspired by the Netflix Inc horror drama.

The shop, a partnership with local restaurant chain Pronto Corp, recently extended its run in the fashionable Shibuya district of Tokyo several months amid overwhelming demand. "Stranger Things" has remained one of the streamer's top 10 shows in Japan since the release of its fourth season in May.

The interior has replicas of shops and sets from the show, set in fictional US town of Hawkins, Indiana, along with its dark-mirror underworld that the pre-teen protagonists call the "Upside Down."