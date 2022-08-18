    বাংলা

    Nigerian entrepreneur turns local crops into gluten-free pasta

    Renee Chuks, a trained chef, started experimenting with making pasta from cassava in her Lagos kitchen during a national lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic

    Angela UkomaduReuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 04:59 PM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 04:59 PM

    Renee Chuks, a trained chef, started experimenting with making pasta from cassava in her Lagos kitchen during a national lockdown in Nigeria in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

    She uses locally grown crops like cassava and plantain to produce hand-made pasta infused with herbs, which she now sells via her company, Aldente Africa, set up two years ago.

    Aldente Africa is among the first companies to make gluten-free pasta in Nigeria, she says. The country is one of the world's biggest producers of cassava, a root vegetable rich in minerals and Vitamin C, and Chuks believes Africa should make more use of its locally grown crops to help improve food security on the continent.

    "We looked inward to like, what kind of products we have that we eat every day. Cassava is one of our major, major products ... so we figured let's start with that, if we are able to get good success with cassava then everything else will follow," Chuks told Reuters from her company's base in Lagos.

    She also uses plantain and fonio, a small grain crop grown in West Africa, which she infuses with local herbs and vegetables, giving some of her pasta a green or pinkish tint.

    Her products track a global trend toward plant-based food. Complete with elegant packaging and retailing at US$2-US$5 per pack of pasta, they cater to a relatively affluent consumer for now.

    Wheat-based pasta is a staple food in Nigeria and Chuks sees plenty of room for growth in the market for her alternative products, which she sells online and in health shops. Her company also produces alcoholic wines made from hibiscus plant and herbs for cooking.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hacker tournament brings together world's best in Las Vegas
    Hacker tournament brings together world's best in Las Vegas
    The game has taken on new meaning in recent years as cybersecurity has been elevated as a national security priority by the US, its allies and rivals
    Tokyo diners nosh on Demogorgon pasta, Eleven's waffles at 'Stranger Things' cafe
    Tokyo diners nosh on Demogorgon pasta
    Tokyo has a long tradition of themed restaurants and cafes, featuring everything from ninja waiters and exotic animals to vampire-inspired cuisine
    Swiss artist sculpts sprawling model castle on dried river bank
    Swiss artist sculpts model castle on river bank
    Monthoux began the project with modest ambitions six weeks ago but the drought allowed him to build an entire city of spires
    Cash-strapped Britons give up pets as living costs soar
    Britons give up pets as living costs soar
    Apart from cats and dogs, exotic pets such as snakes and lizards are also proving too expensive due to their need for specialist heating and lighting

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher