Nigerian entrepreneur turns local crops into gluten-free pasta

Aldente Africa is among the first companies to make gluten-free pasta in Nigeria, she says. The country is one of the world's biggest producers of cassava, a root vegetable rich in minerals and Vitamin C, and Chuks believes Africa should make more use of its locally grown crops to help improve food security on the continent.

"We looked inward to like, what kind of products we have that we eat every day. Cassava is one of our major, major products ... so we figured let's start with that, if we are able to get good success with cassava then everything else will follow," Chuks told Reuters from her company's base in Lagos.