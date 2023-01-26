The Japanese idea of 'ikigai' shows you how to find meaning in your own life

We have all complained about our hectic but sedentary lives at some point. They seem filled with disappointment – not getting to study what we want, doing work we find distasteful, being dissatisfied with our looks and the way our hair goes grey. The truth is happiness is simply a choice. To be happy, we need to find ways to achieve happiness.

The Japanese term 'ikigai', 'iki' meaning life and 'gai' meaning alive, benefit or worth, means 'finding flow in everything with a purposeful feeling'. To put it briefly, this means having a purpose in life while enjoying our day-to-day work. Ikigai synthesises your passion, mission, profession, and vocation.

According to one Japanese proverb, "Only staying active will make you want to live a hundred years."

Accompanied by a nutritious diet and some active exercise, engaging in activities that provide satisfaction helps us to lead a healthy and long life.

Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles, the authors of the bestselling book series The Book Of Ichigo Ichie, describe ways to find your ikigai with the help of examples from places where people live longer on average than others. The authors say there are five 'blue zones' around the world where people tend to live to be 100 years old or older: Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, Nicoya in Costa Rica, Ikaria in Greece, and Loma Linda, California in the US.

According to Garcia and Miralles in their bestselling book Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, there are ten rules to finding your purpose.