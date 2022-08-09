    বাংলা

    Face paint and folklore transform Chicago bride for traditional wedding in Kosovo

    Maintaining a centuries-old tradition, the two-day event is a festival of music and dance to showcase a bride resplendent in a traditional Bosniak costume

    Fatos BytyciReuters
    Published : 9 August 2022, 02:51 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2022, 02:51 PM

    For Bosniaks in the Kosovan village of Donje Ljubinje, a wedding ceremony is an art form.

    Maintaining a centuries-old tradition, the two-day event is a festival of music and dance to showcase a bride resplendent in a traditional Bosniak costume.

    American Melissa Guerrero was dazzled when she attended a traditional wedding on her first visit to Donje Ljubinje, near the city of Prizren, in 2013 to meet the family of her high school sweetheart. So much so she dreamt of having a similar wedding herself.

    Last week Melissa, 30, realised that dream. Dressed head to toe in traditional costume, her face painted white with elaborate sprays and dots of red, blue, gold and silver, she married Melsid Redzepi, who is from a Bosnian family in Kosovo. He was seven when the war began in Kosovo and his family moved to the United States.

    As Melissa prepared for the wedding ceremony, loud drum music played while an elderly woman painted her face, a process that takes about two hours during which time the bride cannot open her eyes, talk to anyone or eat or drink. Cooks who had butchered a huge bull prepared food for a feast for hundreds of people.

    “When I came for the first time in 2013, I witnessed a wedding here and I just thought it was so rich and so special and it is something that I had never seen anywhere else in the world,” said Melissa, a graphics designer who was born in Mexico before her family emigrated to the United States when she was 11. She met Melsid in elementary school in Chicago. “All those lines and those colours on the face of the bride symbolise an experience be that happiness, love, respect, harmony and so on,” said Xhavit Rexhepi, a former biology professor who has written a book on local traditions in the area. Although similar face paintings and costumes, which are pagan in origin, can be found in other communities in countries such as Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Turkey, Rexhepi said the designs on wedding dresses in his village are unique.

    DYING ART? Donje Ljubinje's population has halved from about 3,000 inhabitants 20 years ago as many emigrated abroad. July and August are the busiest months for weddings as many people with links to the village return to visit then and there is a wedding every day, sometimes twice a day. “Once you are born here you cannot get out of it,” said Melsid, the groom.

    However, there are fewer and fewer people every year who want this kind of traditional wedding and there is only one woman left who does the makeup.

    Aziza Sefitagic, who is in her late 60s, has tried to teach her art to other women in the village but most of them have since emigrated to Western countries. “I just hope this tradition will not die with me,” Sefitagic said while painting Melissa’s face.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prada navigates tricky COVID curbs to hold Beijing show
    Prada navigates tricky COVID curbs to hold Beijing show
    Prada on Friday became the first major luxury house to host a show in China this year, navigating strict COVID curbs to send models down a catwalk
    Rising jazz artist Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go
    Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go
    The self-proclaimed ‘old soul’, US jazz artist has come a long way since she discovered her vocal talents singing in church in her home state of Virginia
    Snickers maker apologises for advert suggesting Taiwan is a country
    Snickers maker apologises for advert suggesting Taiwan is a country
    Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar was said to be only available in the 'countries' of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan
    Horror author Stephen King says writers hurt by book publishing mergers
    Stephen King says writers hurt by book publishing mergers
    King modestly says he isn't sure how many best sellers he has written but acknowledges it is more than 60

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher