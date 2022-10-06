    বাংলা

    Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60

    Sean Connery first played the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Oct 2022, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 6 Oct 2022, 06:14 AM

    James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday -- but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?

    According to sibling Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the search for a new actor has not even begun following Daniel Craig's final outing as the suave superspy in 2021 film "No Time to Die."

    "We won't actually be really looking for an actor for some time," Broccoli said in an interview ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Oct 5, 1962, world premiere of "Dr No," the first Bond film.

    "What we have to do is start a whole new reinvention, which is what's exciting about being at this place now," added Broccoli.

    But as fans continue to speculate about who will be cast in one of Hollywood's most sought-after roles, what characteristics are the producers looking for the in next actor to play Bond?

    "We want, first of all, a good actor, an actor who is just not necessarily an action actor, but someone who can play what we hope will be the demanding roles that we write in the scripts," Wilson said.

    "That's certainly, I think, number one, but it's so hard to ... I mean, if you look at the actors who portrayed Bond, it's very hard to pin down any common characteristic," he added.

    Sean Connery first played the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, finally, Craig.

    Broccoli said choosing the right actor was paramount to the franchise's success.

    "Thank goodness they cast Sean Connery originally because I think if it had not been him, who knows whether we'd still be here 60 years afterwards. And each one of the actors has transformed the series in a new direction, kept them fresh and relevant for the time."

    RELATED STORIES
    Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour
    Depeche Mode announce new album, world tour
    Singer Dave Gahan and guitarist and keyboardist Martin Gore said they were still working on ‘Memento Mori,’ their 15th studio album
    'Superman' and superstar memorabilia worth 11 million pounds up for auction
    'Superman' and superstar memorabilia up for auction
    This year's auction by Propstore, a British memorabilia company, boasts an extended catalogue of over 1,500 lots worth an estimated £11 million
    Pet weddings highlight animal blessing ceremony in the Philippines
    Pet weddings highlight animal blessing ceremony in the Philippines
    The first in-person ceremony since the pandemic has been scheduled to mark World Animal day in the Philippines
    Cultural ministers pledge more action to return priceless artefacts
    Cultural ministers pledge more action to return priceless artefacts
    Major museums, auction houses and private collectors have faced growing pressure in recent years to repatriate priceless works of art

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher