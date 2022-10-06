Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60

James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday -- but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?

According to sibling Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the search for a new actor has not even begun following Daniel Craig's final outing as the suave superspy in 2021 film "No Time to Die."

"We won't actually be really looking for an actor for some time," Broccoli said in an interview ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Oct 5, 1962, world premiere of "Dr No," the first Bond film.