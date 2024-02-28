    বাংলা

    Saint Laurent reins in volumes with sheer, fitted looks at Paris Fashion Week

    Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello trimmed down the label's silhouettes for winter, tightly wrapping models in sheer silk dresses

    Mimosa Spencer
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 05:43 AM

    Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello trimmed down the label's silhouettes for winter, tightly wrapping models in sheer silk dresses in muted colours for a runway show on Tuesday.

    Models cut through the centre of the set -- two vast, circular rooms lined with green curtains -- in towering sling-back heels, their transparent layers revealing high waisted underwear, cut sharply, lengthening the thighs, and accented with slim belts.

    There were sleeveless tops that wound up around the neck, pussy bow blouses and bustiers, while skirts remained the same length -- cut just below the knees.

    "The length is classic, but the content is novel," said the show notes, tucked in envelopes left on each seat. They also cited the famous "naked" gown worn by Marilyn Monroe, as a reference for the designer.

    Adding contrast to the fitted looks were furry coats made of ultralight feathers, forming bulkier silhouettes.

    The collection was "bursting with juxtaposition," said Simon Longland, director of buying at the London department store Harrods, noting "ladylike and conservative" styling delivered, however, a "slinky" allure.

    Paris Fashion Week runs through March 5, with upcoming shows from Chanel, Hermes HRMS.PA, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton.

    RELATED STORIES
    Models present creations from the Prada Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 22, 2024.
    Prada nods to past, snow at Emporio Armani for Milan Fashion Week
    The designers overall chose a slim silhouette: Some models wore buttoned up shirts tucked into floor-length skirts in soft pale colours
    Models present creations from the Tod's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb 24, 2023.
    Milan Fashion Week buyers seek bold designs
    Global retailers say they are hoping to place orders for bold, eye-catching styles for the autumn 2024 season
    Models present creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, Feb 19, 2024. REUTERS
    Burberry presents star-studded moody Autumnal collection
    The show was attended by actress Olivia Coleman, US Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, model Jourdan Dunn, and Irish actor Barry Keoghan among others
    A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Mattiussi as part of his Women's and Men's Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection show for AMI brand during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, Jan 18, 2024. REUTERS
    Ami updates bourgeois styles for fall show at Paris Fashion Week
    Ami designer Mattiussi adds a contemporary flair to classic bourgeois styles for his fall/winter collection, presented on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps