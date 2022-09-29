Singapore food vendors launch first hawker centre in New York

A Singapore-style hawker centre has opened in New York for the first time, bringing flavours from the Southeast Asian island's mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian and other cultures to an American food court.

Urban Hawker, in midtown Manhattan, features 17 vendors handpicked by the food hall's curator, KF Seetoh, with 11 coming directly from hawker centres in Singapore. Each stall specialises in a well-known dish such as chilli crab, oyster omelettes, Hainanese chicken rice or nasi lemak, a fragrant rice dish.

"I came across Singaporeans who had been living in the United States in New York for like 20, 30, 35 years, and they still miss Singapore food," said Seetoh.