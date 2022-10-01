Cultural ministers pledge more action to return priceless artefacts

Cultural ministers and representatives from 150 countries committed to expanding efforts to return historical artefacts to their countries of origin, according to a declaration released on Friday, following a UNESCO conference in Mexico City.

Major museums, auction houses and private collectors have faced growing pressure in recent years to repatriate priceless works of art and other antiquities from Latin American and African nations, among others, which argue the goods were often taken unethically or illegally.

The declaration from the United Nations' cultural arm called for open, inclusive international dialogue on illegally acquired artefacts and concrete measures to battle the illicit trade in antiquities.