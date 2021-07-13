World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jul 2021 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2021 03:57 PM BdST
The world's deepest swimming pool for underwater diving has opened in Dubai, where people can descend 60 metres (197 ft) to a sunken city-themed landscape and play arcade games.
Dubai, a tourism and business hub with desert terrain and months of scorching summer temperatures, has a reputation for flamboyant and record-breaking attractions such as its snow-filled indoor ski slope, large water parks and the world's tallest building.
The pool, which holds the equivalent of six Olympic swimming pools, has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world's deepest swimming pool for diving. Deep Dive Dubai says it is 15 metres deeper than any other.
The facility, shaped like an oyster in reference to the UAE's pearl diving heritage, is also the region's largest underwater film studio, the company said.
Divers go down through a landscape of a sunken city, with sound and lighting. There are two air-filled dry rooms on the way down.
Visitors can practice scuba diving - with a tank of air - and freediving - where divers simply hold their breath.
Located in #Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive #Dubai’s pool has been verified by @GWR as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an incredible depth of over 60 metres and holding 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools. pic.twitter.com/zqRZzXNCC9— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021
- World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai
- No more 'Gangnam Style'
- The menu evolves for a Muslim holiday built around food
- Across borders and divides, one ‘heavenly’ drink refreshes all
- Are masks a new signifier of social class?
- More women calling shots in the whiskey business
- How to stay cool and safe in a heat wave
- Show must go on: British dancing protesters
- World's deepest pool for diving opens in Dubai
- No more 'Gangnam Style': S Korea's COVID rules demand slower workout music in gyms
- Are we in the metaverse yet?
- The menu evolves for a Muslim holiday built around food
- Across borders and divides, one ‘heavenly’ refresher cools summer heat
- Are masks a new signifier of social class?
Most Read
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Bangladesh to ease curbs for Eid despite virus surge in lockdown
- Bangladesh logs record 13,768 virus cases in a day, 220 more deaths
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Why are COVID deaths spiralling in Bangladesh? Health experts weigh in
- ‘What lockdown?’: More Dhaka residents, vehicles venture out
- Italian COVID-19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial
- Bangladesh to resume train services on Jul 15 as virus lockdown eases
- WHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 21