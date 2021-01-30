What does a gamer look like?

The result is a mix of luxury brand worship, Korean streetwear, video game fantasy and Japanese “kawaii” culture.

Major brands have taken notice. Tyler Blevins, the mega-popular video game streamer known as Ninja, signed a deal with Adidas and released a limited edition run of “night joggers,” which sold out almost immediately. Gucci partnered with London esports team Fnatic on a $1,600 dive watch. Louis Vuitton teamed up with League of Legends, the most popular esport in the world, for a limited run of capsules and shirts. And designer Jeff Staple, often credited with kick-starting the collectible sneaker revolution, worked with the Overwatch League on a line of jerseys.

“I feel that while streetwear was rising, gaming culture was also rising,” Staple said. “In 2018, when Overwatch League first reached out, that’s when the paths started to cross.”

Gaming accessories, too, are style. Players can be seen wearing large headphones with keyboards sticking out of their backpacks. HyperX creates a popular line of gaming headsets. Its ambassadors include singer Post Malone, JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Daigo Umehara, the "Street Fighter" champ.

For their fans, players display a wide array of styles, from a team-branded hoodie to a camo jacket to Pokémon cosplay. We spoke to three players about how they think about their appearance: an influencer, a pro gamer and an amateur gamer.

IMANE ANYS

Q: I see many streamers and esports athletes dying their hair in non-natural colours. Why?

A: Whether it’s your hair or accessories, it really becomes part of your branding and, in essence, iconic to who you are. So, for example, Ninja: It’s the blue hair. For me, it’s become kind of curly wavy brown hair and wearing a headset, almost all the time.

Q: In regard to accessories, what do you like to wear while you stream?

A: It’s more about what kind of accessories you don’t want to wear. For example, I found that I don’t usually wear earrings or bracelets much because earrings really get in the way of your headset, and it can kind of hurt. And bracelets get in the way of your armrest on your gaming chair.

Q: Streetwear is especially popular in gaming and esports circles. Why?

A: It’s still something that you feel comfortable in. You can dress it sort of up or sort of down. That aspect of comfort is really important when you’re sitting down for six-plus hours on your PC chair.

Q: What streetwear brands are you wearing right now?

A: I love Prix. I’ve always really enjoyed some nice athleisure — if you would consider an Adidas or Nike a kind of streetwear. And one of my all-time favourite stores is called Maniere De Voir.

Q: Is there pressure for women who stream to want to look cute, and does that come at odds with comfort?

A: I think because no brands are specifically targeting that — clothing that’s comfortable to sit in or walk around in — athleisure seems to be what everybody defaults to because there isn’t another option. Adidas, Nike and especially Lululemon.

Q: With Twitch having a largely male audience, is there more demand to wear sexier outfits? Does that clash with your more modest look, and how do you navigate that?

A: I think there’s a desire for both, to be honest. There are people that will ask you to wear more revealing clothing, but then if you decide to, there are people that will comment rude things. I found that it’s best to just do what you want and what makes you comfortable.

Q: How has the pandemic affected your style?

A: Initially, quarantine didn’t impact my style too much since I’ve always worked from home. However, I’ve recently started reaching for the pieces I’d usually save for special outings and wearing them at home just to spice things up and put them to use until it’s safe to go out again.

THOMAS PAPARATTO

Q: What are you wearing in this photo?

A: I wore a part of my collection, which is the hoodie, and I just put on a pair of jeans and some white shoes to go with it. I’m a very simple guy when it comes to clothes.

Q: What was your goal with this collection?

A: I just wanted something that looks good that anybody can wear out in the open, no matter what the age is. I wanted something that people can wear to school that doesn’t scream “gamer.”

Q: What do you mean by “scream ‘gamer?’ ”

A: Like a team name maybe. Or like a bunch of sponsored jerseys, stuff like that. I wanted something more, like everyday wear that people can wear to work or wear to school or wear around the office.

Q: Is there anything wrong with clothing that screams “gamer?”

A: Absolutely not. It’s just, for me, not everybody knows much about gaming, so I just think having something that’s more versatile that anybody can wear would be really cool. But, obviously, I’m a gamer, so having a little bit of gaming twist to it.

Q: What things are integrated into clothing for gaming purposes?

A: Hand warmers are a big thing. So having a nice hoodie pocket or having nice pockets like that can keep your hands warm in between matches.

Q: And why are hand warmers important?

A: The venues are always really cold. So having hand warmers on deck, just holding between matches, keeps your hands nice and warm and loose.

Q: You have a custom PlayStation 4 controller made by Scuf Gaming. Explain the importance of having a custom controller.

A: It’s a comfort thing. They do little things that help your game. They give you a really good grip on controllers. The smart triggers and smart bumpers, which I think is, like, the most important thing. They’re just more responsive than a regular controller.

Q: You grew up in Cranford, New Jersey, and now you represent the New York Subliners. How important is your image?

A: It’s pretty important to me. I always want to rep the team that I play for just because I’m proud of it.

Q: Have you changed your look in the pandemic?

A: Not really, just like to change styles depending on what’s hot and what season it is.

Q: Explain your get-up with the camo jacket.

A: I decided to pick up that jacket simply because it’s something a little bit different but not too flashy. I tend to not wear a ton of print varieties of colors, but I think camouflage is something that’s not really worn too much anymore.

Q: And what are these necklaces?

A: One, a skull, and the other one is a pendant of a lion. They add a little bit of flair to whatever you’re wearing, and it does add a sense of personality to your outfit. I think one of them in specific looks like an esports team logo, Houston Outlaws.

Q: And then the rest of your ensemble?

A: So starting with the shoes, I’m wearing the Adidas Yeezy Boost Pirate Black. I think they stand out. Fairly simple because they’re all black, as well as the Levi’s 501 original fit men’s jeans.

Q: You’re wearing HyperX headphones, and HyperX has landed endorsement deals with major athletes and gamers. Is that why you chose them?

A: I think HyperX makes a lot of audio devices with better quality and a little bit more comfort, as well as with just a cleaner look.

Q: What about the keyboard you’re using?

A: The keyboard is a Ducky One 2 Mini. It is a 60% keyboard, meaning that it’s traditionally smaller than most keyboards — also comes with less keys, so the arrow keys are actually also the I, J, K and L keys. I hopped on this hype train where the player Tfue had been using this keyboard. I thought it was really cool.

Q: As you build up your presence, you gain more clout. And with clout comes a greater adherence to your personal image and brand. How does fashion play into all of that?

A: With clout, you have more people looking at you; you have more people idolizing you. If you don’t have a sense of fashion, then you could be seen as almost like a nerd. But in a way, it changes how people look at you; it makes them think whether you’re cool or not.

Q: How has your style changed during lockdown?

A: Since quarantine, I have been going for a much more comfortable look, yet with a skater aesthetic. I think the best thing about dressing this way is that it doesn’t have to be super expensive. Finding clothes, with most places being closed and mainly being inside most of the time, there’s lots of time to shop online.

c.2021 The New York Times Company