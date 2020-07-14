More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

The "small batch" gin is on offer for 40 pounds ($50) a bottle from the Royal Collection Shop, but only for delivery in the United Kingdom.

A bottle of small-batch dry gin by the Royal Collection Trust, a spirit infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth II's gardens at Buckingham Palace, is seen outside of the Buckingham Palace in this undated handout picture. Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 2020/Handout via REUTERS

"Hand-picked botanicals from Buckingham Palace's exceptional garden have been combined to create this unique and flavoursome gin," the bottle says beside a picture of the queen's London palace.

"For the perfect summer thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon," the site says.

Elizabeth's favourite tipple is a gin and Dubonnet, though she drinks in moderation.