More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale
Published: 14 Jul 2020 03:46 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2020 03:46 AM BdST
Britain's royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth II's gardens at Buckingham Palace.
The "small batch" gin is on offer for 40 pounds ($50) a bottle from the Royal Collection Shop, but only for delivery in the United Kingdom.
A bottle of small-batch dry gin by the Royal Collection Trust, a spirit infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth II's gardens at Buckingham Palace, is seen outside of the Buckingham Palace in this undated handout picture. Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 2020/Handout via REUTERS
"For the perfect summer thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon," the site says.
A bottle of small-batch dry gin by the Royal Collection Trust, a spirit infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth II's gardens at Buckingham Palace, is seen in this undated handout picture. Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 2020/Handout via REUTERS
