Food for stray animals amid coronavirus lockdown in Dhaka

The government-enforced shutdown has put stray animals on Dhaka streets in distress as lack of food has deepened their woes in a society that shows them little sympathy. But Eco Savers Foundation and People for Animal Welfare Foundation (PAW) are trying to save the life of these animals by providing them with food. Actors Farzana Rikta and Adnan Azad Asif, also a wildlife researcher, have joined the initiative of these organisations to help the animals survive.

They travel to Old Dhaka’s Narinda, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and New Market areas every day to feed hundreds of monkeys.

They also give food to around 400 dogs in areas extending from Old Dhaka to Uttara.

They have been doing this work for three weeks with assistance from environmental journalist Aminul Mithu.

The dogs are getting cooked food and buns.

The monkeys are being fed bananas.

Rikta said they need around Tk 5000 to arrange food for these animals, which they manage from the organisation and others willing to help out.

Rikta and Asif’s first stop during the day is at Kawran Bazar where they purchase the foods. Then they travel to PAW’s rescue and rehabilitation centre at Lalmatia to have the food for the dogs cooked.

Leaving the cooking job to those at the centre, they visit the monkeys and then return to Lalmatia to pick up the cooked food and travel back to feed the canines.

“These animals survive by eating food provided by people or leftovers. But this lockdown has seen them go hungry. I request everyone to pay a little bit of attention to the cats and dogs of their respective areas so they may survive,” Adnan Azad Asif said.