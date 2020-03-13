Home > Lifestyle

Cooped up by coronavirus, millions in China discover the joy of cooking

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Mar 2020 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2020 04:00 PM BdST

Apron-clad Zhang Xuesi adjusted the flame on his cooking stove, while wielding a spatula to flip in his pan the ingredients for a dish of Cantonese-style prawns coated in breadcrumbs.

"It ruins the dish if you burn the breadcrumbs," he said into the camera on his mobile telephone, advising hundreds of viewers of his livestream to maintain a small flame.

Stuck at home because of China's tough measures to rein in the spread of a coronavirus, millions of people are discovering an unexpected interest in cooking, with restaurants closed nationwide.

Viewers flocking to regular broadcasts by chefs like Zhang, to learn how to make Chinese and Western dishes, are driving up sales of baking and roasting equipment, and even egg-beaters, on e-commerce platforms JD.com and Pinduoduo.

Downloads of the top five recipe apps more than doubled in February to 2.25 million at China's app stores, such as Xiachufang, from January's 1 million, said research firm Sensor Tower.

In the month since the virus outbreak began late in December, cooking and food-related content drew more than 580 million views on its platform, Chinese video streaming firm Billibilli said.

Zhang works for online video cooking producer DayDayCook, which told Reuters its new users in February tripled from January, as a how-to recipe for stewed bean curd and shrimp garnered the most viewers during the epidemic.

"We have never gained new users with such speed since we launched the service in 2012," said founder and chief executive Norma Chu.

Many new home cooks are young people living in cities, say industry executives, marking a shift in habits for a group that had grown up accustomed to eating out regularly, which is cheap in China, or relying on swift and convenient food delivery.

Wu Shuang, a 30-year-old who works for an internet company in Beijing, the capital, said she spent most of her time indoors in February learning how to make bread and Chinese rice noodles, usually through online platforms.

Besides watching cooking shows, she reads users' comments to learn from their mistakes, she said, with the only downside of her experiments being the washing up afterwards.

But she has found a remedy, of sorts. "I have moved my hand cream from the bathroom to the kitchen," she said.

Online interactions also give learners an emotional outlet beyond just aspects of cooking, chef Zhang added.

"In the past, users were only interested in learning cooking tricks, but now we talk about all kinds of subjects."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tejal Rao, the California restaurant critic for The New York Times, cooks in New York, Feb 18, 2020. Rao chooses 10 essential Indian recipes that aren't limited to her biography. Prop Stylist: Paige Hicks. The New York Times

Tejal Rao’s 10 essential Indian recipes

Some couples are cautiously moving ahead, while others are forced to delay their

Coronavirus puts a wrinkle in wedding industry

A Kurdish family members perform some exercises at a gym in Kirkuk, Iraq February 5, 2020. Reuters

How exercise affects food choices, weight

Singer Rihanna poses at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California Dec 11, 2014. REUTERS

Rihanna’s brand accused of deceptive marketing

FILE PHOTO: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, founder and chief executive of online fashion retailer Zozo, who has been chosen as the first private passenger by SpaceX, poses for photos as he attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, October 9, 2018. Reuters

Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for Moon voyage

A man wearing a face mask shops for vegetables inside a fresh food store following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Feb 8, 2020. REUTERS

In Wuhan, grocery delivery is a lifeline

An elevated view of Magadan, where the average annual temperature is below freezing, and the Nagaev Bay, 3,600 miles to the west of Moscow, Nov. 28, 2019. Best known as the most feared and frigid outpost of the Soviet gulag, Magadan struggles to keep its residents from fleeing. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times)

It’s 50 below. You’d dream of escaping, too

Both Uber and Lyft post advice on their websites and also offer safety features in their apps, but here are a few more suggestions from experts to stay safe while in a ride share. The New York Times

Taking an Uber?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.