Home > Lifestyle

Rihanna’s lingerie line accused of deceptive marketing

Sapna Maheshwari, The New York Times

Published: 12 Feb 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 02:54 PM BdST

When Rihanna started a lingerie collection in 2018, she teamed up with the startup behind Kate Hudson’s athleisure line Fabletics.

But Fabletics and the startup TechStyle Fashion Group, faced complaints about deceptive billing tactics, and now Rihanna’s line, Savage x Fenty, is now facing some of the same criticism.

The line has been praised for using models of different body types and ethnicities in its marketing. But on Tuesday, Truth in Advertising, a nonprofit organisation, said that Savage x Fenty “ensnares consumers into unwanted monthly charges” through a membership plan that was difficult to opt out of. It said it had alerted the Federal Trade Commission to the line’s business practices, which it believes violate the agency’s rules and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

When consumers buy items like bras and underwear from the Savage x Fenty website, the brand allegedly enrolls consumers in $50 monthly subscriptions “without disclosing all the material terms and conditions of the offer,” Truth in Advertising said. The prices that appear when an item is added to a shopper’s online cart — say, $19.50 for a pair of leggings — require a membership. For nonmembers, the price of the leggings would more than double. Truth in Advertising added that the brand also used “dissuasion and diversion tactics” when consumers tried to cancel memberships.

The group also said that ads for the line from social media influencers could be deceptive.

Savage x Fenty denied the claims. “These accusations are false and based on misconceptions of our business,” Emma Tully, a representative for the line, said in an email.

“At Savage x Fenty, we believe strongly in transparency, which is why we provide multiple disclosures of membership terms throughout the shopping experience, within advertisements, and through our ambassador engagement policies,” she said.

The complaint from Truth in Advertising involves the pervasiveness of so-called negative-option billing online, which refers to the practice of companies charging consumers for a service unless it is specifically declined.

“A lot of consumers really love the fact that this brand is championing female empowerment and inclusiveness, and so they are very willing to purchase products from this website,” Bonnie Patten, the executive director of Truth in Advertising, said in an interview. “What they don’t understand is that the prices they’re seeing on social media are prices for joining a membership, and because of the way the checkout process works, they are unwittingly being put into a subscription model.”

When customers add items from the site to a shopping cart, a “Savage x Monthly Membership” is automatically added. To check out, customers have to proactively remove it, which may cause the price of items to rise sharply.

TechStyle has raised more than $500 million in funding and is valued at about $1 billion, according to Pitchbook, a data provider. The startup, formerly known as JustFab, and its founders have specialised in these types of subscriptions for years.

In 2014, Adam Goldenberg, the company’s co-founder, was named in a complaint against Sensa, a company he led that sold a bogus miracle weight-loss powder. The FTC fined Sensa nearly $50 million, one of the biggest it had ever given for deceptive advertising.

TechStyle paid $1.88 million the same year to settle a consumer protection lawsuit that claimed that its brands, including Fabletics, failed to “clearly and conspicuously” explain that its discounts required automatic monthly subscription fees.

Still, TechStyle has been viewed as a Silicon Valley success and is expected to eventually conduct an initial public offering.

Consumers may be aware of the Savage x Fenty business model, but Patten said that Truth in Advertising had tracked hundreds of complaints around the company’s billing and cancellation practices.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Singer Rihanna poses at the First Annual Diamond Ball fundraising event at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California Dec 11, 2014. REUTERS

Rihanna’s brand accused of deceptive marketing

FILE PHOTO: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, founder and chief executive of online fashion retailer Zozo, who has been chosen as the first private passenger by SpaceX, poses for photos as he attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, October 9, 2018. Reuters

Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for Moon voyage

A man wearing a face mask shops for vegetables inside a fresh food store following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Feb 8, 2020. REUTERS

In Wuhan, grocery delivery is a lifeline

An elevated view of Magadan, where the average annual temperature is below freezing, and the Nagaev Bay, 3,600 miles to the west of Moscow, Nov. 28, 2019. Best known as the most feared and frigid outpost of the Soviet gulag, Magadan struggles to keep its residents from fleeing. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times)

It’s 50 below. You’d dream of escaping, too

Both Uber and Lyft post advice on their websites and also offer safety features in their apps, but here are a few more suggestions from experts to stay safe while in a ride share. The New York Times

Taking an Uber?

Daniel Silverstein, of Zero Waste Daniel, in his Brooklyn studio on Nov 6, 2019. We make too much, and we buy too much, but that doesn’t have to mean we waste too much: Welcome to the growing world of trashion. The New York Times

The future is trashion

FILE PHOTO: The head of Ai-Da, a humanoid robot capable of drawing people from life using her bionic eyes and hand, is seen in the offices of robotics company Engineered Arts, in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain February 7, 2019. Reuters 

How can Generation Z compete with robots?

Visitor Yukito Motokawa, 1, stands by a similarly-sized doll that posed as if participating in what was once an annual sports festival day at the the now closed school, in Nagoro, Japan, Oct 5, 2019. In a childless mountain village on an island of Japan, two dozen adults compensate for the absence with the company of hundreds of giant handmade dolls. (Nadia Shira Cohen/The New York Times)

There are no children here, just lots of dolls

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.