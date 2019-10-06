A 70-year old biking grandmother conquers Bolivia's 'Death Road'
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Oct 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 12:07 PM BdST
Bolivia´s “Death Road” might seem an odd place for a septuagenarian grandmother on two wheels.
The world´s most dangerous road spirals skyward nearly 11,000 feet, from the country´s lowland jungles to the snow-capped peaks of the Andes. Fog, rain, rockslides and sheer cliffs are main attractions. The road has likely claimed thousands of lives.
But for 70-year old Bolivian Mirtha Munoz, the oldest ever competitor in Bolivia´s 60 km (37 mile) Skyrace, an extreme bike racing competition, it was a natural extension of a passion she picked up years ago.
Munoz took up biking on the advice of her family and a psychologist friend after her son died unexpectedly.
“He told me ... the bike could help me get through my pain, and to rebuild,” she said.
Saturday´s race was a pinnacle achievement, no pun intended.
“It´s a vertical climb, you go up and up and there´s no rest,” she told Reuters upon finishing the race.
Munoz, one of the race´s founders, says she enjoys more low-key bike-riding with her six grandchildren, though admits she hopes the eldest, now approaching 18, will soon follow in her tracks.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A 70-year old biking grandmother conquers Bolivia's 'Death Road'
- Paid child care for working mothers? All it took was a world war
- Labradoodle creator says the breed is his life’s regret
- Golden, going gone. 18-karat gold toilet is stolen
- My work life is over. What’s next?
- Curry Life Magazine to hold World Curry Expo in London on Nov 3
- Sashaying their way through youth
- For a longer life, get moving. Even a little
- Yes, texting while walking is relatively safe but still annoying
- Tong and Fuskahouse: Bengali snacks, concentrated on a Jackson Heights block
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs 7 deals with India following Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Teesta deal not on the horizon, joint statement silent on Assam citizenship
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- Clashes erupt at Geneva Camp amid protest over electricity
- North Korea blocks windows of tall buildings in Pyongyang to prevent spying
- Dull voting in Rangpur-3 parliamentary by-election
- Scientist who discredited meat guidelines didn’t report past food industry ties
- Saudi Arabia and Iran make quiet openings to head off war
- India attaches 'highest priority' to relations with Bangladesh, Jaishankar tells Hasina