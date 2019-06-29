Bangladesh Ikebana Association holds annual general meeting with exhibition

They also distributed certificates among the participants of a training course on Ikebana at the event on Friday with the support of the Japanese embassy.

Head of Cultural Affairs of the Japan embassy Machiko Yamamura was chief guest at the event chaired by founder AKM Moazzem Hussain. President of the association Shahinoor Baby and chief patron Masud Karim were also present.

Japanese Ambassador Hiroyasu Izumi and MP of Dhaka-10 constituency Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh issued messages for the association’s annual general meeting.