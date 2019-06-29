Bangladesh Ikebana Association holds annual general meeting with exhibition
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2019 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 01:21 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Ikebana Association has held its 10th annual general meeting along with an exhibition of Ikebana or the Japanese art of flower arrangement at Kalabagan Lake Circus Girls High School in Dhaka.
They also distributed certificates among the participants of a training course on Ikebana at the event on Friday with the support of the Japanese embassy.
Head of Cultural Affairs of the Japan embassy Machiko Yamamura was chief guest at the event chaired by founder AKM Moazzem Hussain. President of the association Shahinoor Baby and chief patron Masud Karim were also present.
Japanese Ambassador Hiroyasu Izumi and MP of Dhaka-10 constituency Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh issued messages for the association’s annual general meeting.
Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Dickson speaking at an interaction with journalists in London on Wednesday.
Dickson will love a Bangladesh-England final
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Wari-Bateshwar settlement started in 300 BC, archaeologists says after recent findings
- Stanley Tigerman, architect of puckish postmodernism, dies at 88
- In China, public talk of sex is rare. Could a ‘pleasure community’ change that?
- Colorado bans ‘conversion therapy’ for minors
- Both parents are American. The US says their baby isn’t
- Pakistani charity dishes out ostrich as Ramadan treat for poor
- Global celebrities gather for the wedding of India's richest man's son
- Amid halal grocers and a ‘Bangladesh Avenue,’ a Polish pastry is a beloved tradition
Most Read
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Bangladesh cuts bulk internet bandwidth price
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Woman recounts terrifying moments of fatal hacking attack on husband
- RP Saha killer wanted Hindus in Mirzapur annihilated: War crimes tribunal
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
- Trump talks trade at G20 as China's Xi, others warn of risks of protectionism
- 13 suspects identified in Refat murder, authorities on high alert to prevent escapes