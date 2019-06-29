Home > Lifestyle

Bangladesh Ikebana Association holds annual general meeting with exhibition

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2019 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 01:21 AM BdST

The Bangladesh Ikebana Association has held its 10th annual general meeting along with an exhibition of Ikebana or the Japanese art of flower arrangement at Kalabagan Lake Circus Girls High School in Dhaka.

They also distributed certificates among the participants of a training course on Ikebana at the event on Friday with the support of the Japanese embassy.

Head of Cultural Affairs of the Japan embassy Machiko Yamamura was chief guest at the event chaired by founder AKM Moazzem Hussain. President of the association Shahinoor Baby and chief patron Masud Karim were also present.

Japanese Ambassador Hiroyasu Izumi and MP of Dhaka-10 constituency Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh issued messages for the association’s annual general meeting.

