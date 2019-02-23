Home > Lifestyle

Duets in Metal and Water: Scrap metal sculpture fountain exhibition begins at British Council

Published: 23 Feb 2019 01:14 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2019 01:14 AM BdST

The British Council Bangladesh Cultural Centre has launched an exhibition showcasing scrap metal work at its Fuller Road premises in Dhaka.

British High Commissioner Alison Blake on Friday inaugurated the 14-day exhibition which aims at “creating equal opportunities for the people with disability”.

The exhibition features a series of scrap metal sculptures by Arham Ul Huq Chowdhury, which are created with leftovers from various Centre for the Rehabilitation of The Paralysed (CRP)-made mobility aids including wheelchairs, stretcher trolleys and crutches.

The fund that will be raised from the fountain exhibition titled ‘Duets in Metal and Water’ will go to the welfare funds of the CRP.

British Council says one of the aims of the exhibition is to empower people with disability and to showcase the concealed possibilities of scrap products people throw away as leftovers every day.

Another objective is to boost up the morals of the people who are deemed ‘disable’ by society, so as to seek to normalise their differences in the mainstream society as the sculptured fountains are mostly made with the scraps from the workshop of the CRP in Savar.

“The aim is to upcycle and bring positive environmental effects of water features,” it said.

Deputy Director of British Council Andrew Newton, and CRP Chairman Valerie Taylor were also present, among others, during the opening of the exhibition.

