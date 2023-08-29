From homemaker to entrepreneur: Hafiza reaps dragon fruit rewards

A booming business for farmers far and wide, dragon fruit growers in Bangladesh are finally seeing the face of a rosy business ahead of them. Hafiza Akhter, a homemaker turned female entrepreneur residing in Netrokona’s Atpara village, is one of them.

In 2019, Hafiza spent Tk 120,000 to plant 6,000 seedlings of various dragon fruits in her five-acre property in Netrokona. Two years into planting the seedlings, her cactus plants finally began to grow fruits.

2023 has been a banner year for Hafiza as she has sold dragon fruits and saplings worth Tk 500,000.