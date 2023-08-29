    বাংলা

    From homemaker to entrepreneur: Hafiza reaps dragon fruit rewards

    2023 has been a banner year for Hafiza as she has sold dragon fruits and saplings worth Tk 500,000

    Mir Tamjid Mahin
    Published : 29 August 2023, 03:32 PM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 03:32 PM

    A booming business for farmers far and wide, dragon fruit growers in Bangladesh are finally seeing the face of a rosy business ahead of them. Hafiza Akhter, a homemaker turned female entrepreneur residing in Netrokona’s Atpara village, is one of them.

    In 2019, Hafiza spent Tk 120,000 to plant 6,000 seedlings of various dragon fruits in her five-acre property in Netrokona. Two years into planting the seedlings, her cactus plants finally began to grow fruits.

    According to her, the quality and size of the cactus fruit have improved due to using naturally produced earthworm manure. The plants flower throughout April, and the fruits can be harvested from July to January.

    Hafiza’s promising dragon fruit business has also enabled her to employ many in her village. Some have even followed in her footsteps to start their own businesses.

    Reporter’s age: 12 | Netrokona

    Business
    Netrokona
    fruit
    dragon fruit
