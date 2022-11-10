Selling ice cream to survive

Abir, 9, wanders the streets near the Tangail court, the registrar’s office and the passport office every day selling ice cream.

When Abir spoke to Hello, it was already past 10 am. He hadn’t had anything to eat that day.

After his father died, no one in the family stepped up to take on the role of breadwinner, he said.

Abir has two brothers, but the two of them do not stay in touch with the rest of the family.

At one point, his mother worked as a mason to feed them. But since she lost the job, the heavy burden of providing for the family has fallen on his young shoulders.

“I spend my days roaming the streets selling ice cream,” Abir said. “I make Tk 400 to Tk 500 a day. I pay most of it to the ice cream supplier and I take home Tk 200 to Tk 250 at the end of the day. My family gets by on that money. I’ve been selling ice cream in the city for a year now.”

Abir says he has no interest in continuing his education.

“If I study, who will feed my family?”