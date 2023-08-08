Trailblazing women like Julia want to play for the national team

    বাংলা

    Maisha Anjum Arifa
    Published : 8 August 2023, 01:44 PM
    Updated : 8 August 2023, 01:44 PM

    Julia, a young cricketer from Khulna’s Khalishpur, dreams of stepping out on the world stage while representing the green and red of the Bangladesh flag.

    She says she chose to play cricket because of the abiding love the Bangladeshi people have for the sport and the opportunities it provides to achieve something significant in the future.

    Julia has the support of everyone in her family. Still, she has to weather many bitter comments about her choice. However, the Cricket Academy has also been very supportive and encouraging of her pursuit of her dreams, she says.

    Julia aims to soar as high as her idols Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana and one day take the field by storm as a member of the national team, following in the footsteps of greats like Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

    Reporter’s age: 14 | Bagherhat

