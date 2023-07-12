Eid is the only time Mohammad Heru's family can eat meat

Mohammad Heru is a resident of Station Road in the Rangpur district. Due to his disability, he spends most days in his wheelchair, manoeuvred by his wife, who has partially impaired vision.

This Eid, he collected meat from the residents of the Alamnagar colony. He told Hello, “I live in a small house with my wife, siblings and parents. I can’t afford to buy meat the rest of the year. Eid-ul-Azha is the only time my family gets to enjoy it.”