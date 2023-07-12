    বাংলা

    Eid is the only time Mohammad Heru's family can eat meat

    He spends most days in his wheelchair, manoeuvred by his wife, who has partially impaired vision.

    Samiha Mehbub Hiya
    Published : 12 July 2023, 02:08 PM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 02:08 PM

    Mohammad Heru is a resident of Station Road in the Rangpur district. Due to his disability, he spends most days in his wheelchair, manoeuvred by his wife, who has partially impaired vision.

    This Eid, he collected meat from the residents of the Alamnagar colony. He told Hello, “I live in a small house with my wife, siblings and parents. I can’t afford to buy meat the rest of the year. Eid-ul-Azha is the only time my family gets to enjoy it.”

    Reporter's age: 15 | Rangpur

    Disability
    Eid
    Eid-ul-Azha
    Rangpur
    Hello
    RELATED STORIES
    Former Gulshan Police Station chief, wife sentenced to prison for graft
    Ex-Gulshan Police Station chief, wife jailed for graft
    Firoz Kabir was sentenced to 6 years in prison while his wife Sabrina Ahmed got four years
    Eid travellers crowd train station
    Eid travellers crowd train station
    Residents of Dhaka crowded Airport Railway Station on Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023, to travel to their hometowns and villages, and celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their relatives. The coaches were full to the bri ...
    Traffic clogs Dhaka-Tangail highway as Eid holidaymakers rush home
    Traffic clogs Dhaka-Tangail highway amid Eid rush
    Accidents on the Bangabandhu Bridge, along with a car breakdown and pauses in toll collection, have choked northbound traffic
    Power cut woes to ease in two weeks, says Nasrul Hamid
    Two more weeks of power cuts: state minister
    State minister for power says Payra and Barapukuria power plants are running at half the capacity now

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan