    Salam, a speech-impaired young man, sells newspapers for a living

    Despite his disability, Salam is determined to make an honest living.

    Habibullah Asaduzzaman Linkon
    Published : 11 June 2023, 03:13 PM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 03:13 PM

    Salam, a speech-impaired young man, sells newspapers on the streets of Kushtia city. He goes up and down NS Road every day, selling newspapers for Tk 10.

    Salam told Hello that he collects newspapers from Kushtia’s Court Station Avenue every morning for sale.

    He dreams of getting ahead in life. Despite his disability, Salam is determined to make an honest living. He doesn’t want to beg for money and become a burden to society. Every day he fights a never-ending battle, one small step at a time.

    Reporter’s age: 13 | Kushtia

