Nusrat Jahan Samantha wants to play for the national team

Nusrat Jahan Samantha, a girl from Sherpur’s Sreebordi Upazila, has been playing cricket since 2017.

In addition to studying, Samantha has always had a flair for cricket. Her mother, a huge fan of the sport, encouraged her to continue playing despite cricket being an unconventional career path for women.

Nusrat has already played in the National Cricket League, Dhaka Premier League and the Dhaka First Division League.