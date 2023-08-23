Nusrat Jahan Samantha wants to play for the national team

The government headed by his daughter Sheikh Hasina is planning to identify those behind the darkest chapter in the country’s history
Nusrat Jahan Samantha, a girl from Sherpur’s Sreebordi Upazila, has been playing cricket since 2017.
In addition to studying, Samantha has always had a flair for cricket. Her mother, a huge fan of the sport, encouraged her to continue playing despite cricket being an unconventional career path for women.
Nusrat has already played in the National Cricket League, Dhaka Premier League and the Dhaka First Division League.
Inspired by Sherpur’s Nigar Sultana, the captain of Bangladesh’s women’s cricket team, Nusrat dreams of one day stepping onto the field to represent her nation.
Her family’s never-ending support and her hard work have enabled her to be where she is today.
Reporter's age: 14 | Sherpur