    বাংলা

    Nusrat Jahan Samantha wants to play for the national team

    She has already played in the National Cricket League, Dhaka Premier League and the Dhaka First Division League

    Farabi Zabin Shayeri
    Published : 23 August 2023, 10:29 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 10:29 AM

    Nusrat Jahan Samantha, a girl from Sherpur’s Sreebordi Upazila, has been playing cricket since 2017.

    In addition to studying, Samantha has always had a flair for cricket. Her mother, a huge fan of the sport, encouraged her to continue playing despite cricket being an unconventional career path for women.

    Nusrat has already played in the National Cricket League, Dhaka Premier League and the Dhaka First Division League.

    Inspired by Sherpur’s Nigar Sultana, the captain of Bangladesh’s women’s cricket team, Nusrat dreams of one day stepping onto the field to represent her nation.

    Her family’s never-ending support and her hard work have enabled her to be where she is today.

    Reporter's age: 14 | Sherpur

    Bangladesh
    Cricket
    Nigar Sultana
    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh mourning founding father Bangabandhu on Aug 15 massacre anniversary
    Bangladesh mourning its founding father
    The government headed by his daughter Sheikh Hasina is planning to identify those behind the darkest chapter in the country’s history
    Dhaka University to hold special convocation on Bangabandhu with Hasina as commencement speaker
    DU to hold special convocation on Bangabandhu
    The university will honour the Father of the Nation with a posthumous Doctor of Laws degree
    Three burnt as gas leak sparks fire in Narayanganj home
    Three burnt in Narayanganj gas fire
    The victims were admitted to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National burn institute in critical condition
    Lightning, electrocution kill two women in Sherpur
    Lightning, electrocution kill 2 women in Sherpur
    Cases of unnatural death have been filed over the incidents, police said

    Opinion

    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race