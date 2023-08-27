    বাংলা

    Kurigram’s Zisha wants to be a sensei like her father

    She is the first girl in the district to have achieved a Black Belt for karate

    Marjia Medha
    Published : 27 August 2023, 05:06 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 05:06 PM

    Sinia Akhter Zisha has been practising martial arts in the Kurigram district for the past three years. She is the first girl in the district to have achieved a Black Belt for karate.

    Karate, a widely popular form of martial art, is known for being therapeutic for both the body and mind. Young Zisha has always been drawn to it because of the discipline karate brings to her life in Kurigram. She believes every girl should undergo karate training.

    Zisha is currently pursuing her higher secondary education and is in the 11th grade at Kurigram Collector School and College. Her goal is to become a karate sensei like her father one day.

    Reporter’s age: 16 | Kurigram

