Kurigram’s Zisha wants to be a sensei like her father

Sinia Akhter Zisha has been practising martial arts in the Kurigram district for the past three years. She is the first girl in the district to have achieved a Black Belt for karate.

Karate, a widely popular form of martial art, is known for being therapeutic for both the body and mind. Young Zisha has always been drawn to it because of the discipline karate brings to her life in Kurigram. She believes every girl should undergo karate training.

