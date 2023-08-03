“Boi Bondhu”: A library for the children of Netrokona

Every day, children in Netrokona are rushing to a small library to read. The library does not have electricity, but despite the intense heat, there are quite a few child readers among the book racks.
The library, named ‘Boi Bondhu’, is in Nagua Kushalgaon village in Netrokona Sadar Upazila. ‘Boi Bondhu’ began as an initiative by a boy named Muhammad Russell Hasan two years ago. Initially, the library was just a box full of books. Children would come and sit on a bamboo bench to read the books stored inside.
Since then, a generous donation of books and chairs from poet Nirmalendu Goon has expanded the library. A small bamboo room now holds nearly a thousand books for eager readers.
A separate corner is also reserved for children, featuring several colourful books of literature.
Fahima, one of the children reading at the library, told Hello, “I come to the library to read books. There are many and I come here every day.”
However, the children visiting the library aren’t just readers. Two of them were also seen teaching each other the Bengali alphabet in one corner of the library.
“I have read Humayun Azad’s ‘Laal Neel Dipaboli’. The book has taught me a lot about Bangla literature,” said Ankhi Akhter, a regular visitor to the library.
Readers visiting ‘Boi Bondhu’ can find textbooks, books of rhymes, poems, stories, novels, essays, translated work, and plays. The library also contains books on music, religion and philosophy.
Russell, the library’s founder, told Hello, “I never thought my small attempt at making a library would attract so many readers. The way children flock here is the most significant aspect of this library. We are making some plans for the future while keeping their interests in mind.”
Reporter’s age: 17 | Netrokona