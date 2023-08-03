“Boi Bondhu”: A library for the children of Netrokona

A separate corner is also reserved for children, featuring several colourful books of literature.

Fahima, one of the children reading at the library, told Hello, “I come to the library to read books. There are many and I come here every day.”



However, the children visiting the library aren’t just readers. Two of them were also seen teaching each other the Bengali alphabet in one corner of the library.



“I have read Humayun Azad’s ‘Laal Neel Dipaboli’. The book has taught me a lot about Bangla literature,” said Ankhi Akhter, a regular visitor to the library.

