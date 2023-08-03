    বাংলা

    “Boi Bondhu”: A library for the children of Netrokona

    Children are also teaching each other the Bangla alphabet at the library

    Muhammad Russell Hasan
    Published : 3 August 2023, 12:15 PM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 12:15 PM

    Every day, children in Netrokona are rushing to a small library to read. The library does not have electricity, but despite the intense heat, there are quite a few child readers among the book racks.

    The library, named ‘Boi Bondhu’, is in Nagua Kushalgaon village in Netrokona Sadar Upazila. ‘Boi Bondhu’ began as an initiative by a boy named Muhammad Russell Hasan two years ago. Initially, the library was just a box full of books. Children would come and sit on a bamboo bench to read the books stored inside.

    Since then, a generous donation of books and chairs from poet Nirmalendu Goon has expanded the library. A small bamboo room now holds nearly a thousand books for eager readers.

    A separate corner is also reserved for children, featuring several colourful books of literature.

    Fahima, one of the children reading at the library, told Hello, “I come to the library to read books. There are many and I come here every day.”

    However, the children visiting the library aren’t just readers. Two of them were also seen teaching each other the Bengali alphabet in one corner of the library.

    “I have read Humayun Azad’s ‘Laal Neel Dipaboli’. The book has taught me a lot about Bangla literature,” said Ankhi Akhter, a regular visitor to the library.

    Readers visiting ‘Boi Bondhu’ can find textbooks, books of rhymes, poems, stories, novels, essays, translated work, and plays. The library also contains books on music, religion and philosophy.

    Russell, the library’s founder, told Hello, “I never thought my small attempt at making a library would attract so many readers. The way children flock here is the most significant aspect of this library. We are making some plans for the future while keeping their interests in mind.”

    Reporter’s age: 17 | Netrokona

    Books
    Netrokona
    Hello
    Library
    RELATED STORIES
    Two children die after drowning in a water-filled hole in the road in Netrokona
    Two children drown in hole on road in Netrokona
    The two, Tofael and Afroza, were cousins who went to play outside without their families knowing
    'The Witches': Beyond broomsticks and pointy hats
    'The Witches': Beyond broomsticks and pointy hats
    Roald Dahl portrays a mythical fantasy story that feels real, unlike the conventional portrayal of witches, where they fly around on broomsticks.
    Netrokona MP Rebecca Momin dies at 76
    Netrokona MP Rebecca Momin dies
    She had been suffering from a combination of kidney and respiratory complications for a long time
    EV car Good Cat by Ora, a brand by Great Wall Motors, is displayed at the Bangkok International Motor show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022.
    Chinese electric EV investment plans pour into Thailand
    Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are pouring into Thailand, having committed to invest $1.44 billion in production facilities in Southeast Asia's biggest automaking hub

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints