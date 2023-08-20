    বাংলা

    Parveen Akhter, a self-made entrepreneur, provides driving lessons to women in Rangpur

    At a time when employees are being furloughed throughout the world, and people living in rural and urban areas are struggling to make ends meet due to the consistent price hike of daily commodities, Parveen’s story stands out as a beacon of hope for women in Bangladesh

    Samiha Mehbub Hiya
    Published : 20 August 2023, 04:10 PM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 04:10 PM

    Per reports from the International Labour Organization (ILO), 3.5 million Bangladeshis will remain unemployed in 2023.

    Parveen runs a small boutique in Rangpur metropolitan area. She began her journey as an entrepreneur while taking small orders from her home in Rangpur’s Dhap Khalifa neighbourhood.

    Due to financial constraints, Parveen could never finish her high school education. But after her husband left her for giving birth to three daughters, she had to shoulder the burden of providing for her family. She hasn’t looked back since.

    “After my husband left me, I had to stand on my own feet to care for my three daughters,” says Parveen.

    “Today, I am a self-made entrepreneur and can provide for my family, which consists of my father, two brothers and three daughters.”

    In addition to running a successful small-scale boutique with five to six employees, Parveen also tries to employ women who have been abused, harassed, or need financial support.

    Parveen wears many hats. She is also a certified driving instructor for women who want to learn how to drive scooters.

    She dreams of growing her business in the coming years. She believes her business and employees will benefit if the government lends a helping hand to women like her, who empower other women.

    Reporter's age: 15 | Rangpur

    Bangladesh
    Entrepreneur
    Rangpur
    Women empowerment
