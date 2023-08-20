Parveen Akhter, a self-made entrepreneur, provides driving lessons to women in Rangpur

Due to financial constraints, Parveen could never finish her high school education. But after her husband left her for giving birth to three daughters, she had to shoulder the burden of providing for her family. She hasn’t looked back since.

“After my husband left me, I had to stand on my own feet to care for my three daughters,” says Parveen.

“Today, I am a self-made entrepreneur and can provide for my family, which consists of my father, two brothers and three daughters.”