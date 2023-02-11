Child marriage is more prevalent in Bangladesh: Advocate Hasnain Khorshed

Hello: How are you?

Alhamdulillah, I am fine.

Hello: What does your professional work entail?

I am Advocate Hasnain Khorshed and I work on women and children’s issues. I am also the president of the Bangabandhu Parishad and a district representative.

Hello: What are your views on child marriage?

Compared to other countries, child marriage is more prevalent in Bangladesh. I believe, poverty is one of the reasons for child marriage. Children can’t study as they are unable to pay their school fees. They have difficulty affording nutritious food, or clothes. Hence, a lot of parents marry off their daughters.



Hello: Do you think religion plays a role in young girls getting married early in our society?

There are religious traditions in our country that push people to marry early. Be it Hinduism or Islam. Child marriage has increased due to these traditions.