The planet is heating up faster than you think!

We must act now if we want to curb the climate crisis worldwide.

Deforestation must be stopped, and more trees should be planted. We must stop using CFCs, other greenhouse gases, firewood, and biofuels.

As we know, most of the electricity we get is generated by burning fossil fuels. Using a renewable energy source like solar panels can help reduce the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Did you know that aeroplanes alone use four litres of fuel per second? A 10-hour flight, for example, will burn as much as 36,000 gallons of fuel.

We all must come forward to raise public awareness to protect the planet we live in.