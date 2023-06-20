    বাংলা

    The planet is heating up faster than you think!

    According to scientists, wildfires, natural calamities, and heatwaves will likely increase in the next few years.

    Published : 20 June 2023, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 03:46 PM

    Global warming is slowly but consistently heating up the planet. And in the next five years, temperatures are expected to reach an all-time high, per the World Meteorological Organization report.

    Petteri Taalas, secretary general to the meteorological organisation, has said that the world has to prepare itself for what’s coming. “This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment,” he said.

    The rising temperatures are not a good sign for the planet and the things living in it. It is affecting our ecosystem and melting glaciers and ice sheets, putting coastal lands in danger.

    According to scientists, wildfires, natural calamities, and heatwaves will likely increase in the next few years. Parts of the Amazon and Australia will experience less rainfall because of the change in global precipitation patterns.

    We must act now if we want to curb the climate crisis worldwide.

    Deforestation must be stopped, and more trees should be planted. We must stop using CFCs, other greenhouse gases, firewood, and biofuels. 

    As we know, most of the electricity we get is generated by burning fossil fuels. Using a renewable energy source like solar panels can help reduce the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

    Did you know that aeroplanes alone use four litres of fuel per second? A 10-hour flight, for example, will burn as much as 36,000 gallons of fuel.

    We all must come forward to raise public awareness to protect the planet we live in.

    Reporter’s age: 15 | Rangpur

    Climate Change
    greenhouse gas
    global warming
    Climate crisis
    In My Eyes
