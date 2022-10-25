Children need education and play, not work

A child’s lack of education might prevent them from achieving their potential. It holds them back from becoming the kind of ideal citizen they deserve to be. An uneducated child will not be able to contribute to the development of the country or the nation.
In Bangladesh, we often see children who have to work as labourers. Sometimes they do jobs that come with a great risk of injury.
The biggest reason why children are forced to work is poverty. Another major contributing factor is the lack of awareness on issues of child labour.
Many families have adults who are ill or are, in some way, physically incapable of working. These families often send their children to earn a living. Some extended families also find it hard to manage their finances and force children to work. There are also broken families who face a financial crisis and have to pressure their children to bear some of the financial burden.
Child labour is not entirely illegal in Bangladesh. However, children have been barred from hazardous work. Despite this, the law is not properly enforced or followed.
Many companies or industries employ children because they are easy to exploit. They tend to protest less and usually are more accepting of unfair decisions.
In my opinion, children should not be working at all. They should get an education and get the opportunity to play.
That is what the life of every child should be. Young minds do not want to work, they want to play and spend time with their friends.
Reporter's Age: 14 District: Thakurgaon