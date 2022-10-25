Children need education and play, not work

A child’s lack of education might prevent them from achieving their potential. It holds them back from becoming the kind of ideal citizen they deserve to be. An uneducated child will not be able to contribute to the development of the country or the nation.

In Bangladesh, we often see children who have to work as labourers. Sometimes they do jobs that come with a great risk of injury.

The biggest reason why children are forced to work is poverty. Another major contributing factor is the lack of awareness on issues of child labour.