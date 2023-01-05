Dublar Char: An island where fishermen struggle alone

Tapan Majhi, one of the many fishermen on Dublar Char, told Hello, "I can only go home during the time of low tide because no fishermen usually catch fish at that time."

"But returning from home to work is very expensive. I sometimes tell my ten-year-old daughter stories about the choppy sea, and she tells me to quit my job and stay at home. Her words make me want to stay, but the only job I am good at is catching fish."

He says it is very difficult to stay in touch with his family because the internet signal in the village is too weak for uninterrupted calls.

In the village itself, people are plagued by problems as they do not have access to medical care, clean water, security and other fundamental necessities. The Dublar Char New Market is the only large market on the island. There are a few pharmacies, but no doctors live on the island and there is little proper medical care for its residents.

"The villagers have collectively requested the government to set up a floating hospital because there are no hospitals in the village," says Rahim Sheikh, one of the small businessmen at the Dublar Char New Market.

The prices of goods in the market are significantly higher than elsewhere, which poses a problem to the low-income residents.

As they are constantly swamped with work, residents claim that there have never been major disputes among the people on the island. Any minor conflicts are resolved by the Bahaddars, or overseers, working on the island.

There are four main types of people involved in the business in Dublar Char – the Mahajan, the Bahaddars, the fishermen, and the shop owners.

The Mahajan provide loans to the Bahaddars. The Bahaddars then use the money to hire skilled fishermen and other workers to catch and process fish. These fish are then sent to the Mahajan, who sells them in the market.

The shopkeepers are another group of businessmen who sell basic necessities to the island’s residents at the Dublar Char market.