500m women without access to menstrual hygiene products

Around 300 million women menstruate every day. But approximately 500 million do not have access to basic menstrual hygiene products due to high prices or unavailability in marginalised communities.

Saltwater intrusion is a significant problem in Satkhira, and people cannot access safe water for drinking, cooking or washing. The women in these coastal areas use rags or pieces of cut fabric during their periods. They wash the rags in saltwater for reuse, which often leads to skin irritations or infections.