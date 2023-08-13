A deluge of desolation: Unravelling the catastrophic floods in Chattogram and southern Bangladesh, and their perilous impact on the lives of children

Intense flooding only ephemerally shows signs of improvement as they continue ravaging Bangladesh's southeastern region. While some reports of the floods improving have been seen in the Upazilas of Bandarban and Rangamati and nearby areas such as Satkania and Sitakunda, the floods will likely worsen in the coming days. Sheeting rainfall has been forecast to continue throughout the rest of the month, leaving workers, families and children utterly distraught in the wake.



Until last Tuesday, roughly 80 percent of the homes, offices and markets were entirely submerged as the flood-stricken region was hit with a week of relentless rainfall, forcing many families to take their children and brave the pouring weather on rooftops as rushing water met their front doors.

Access to necessities such as electricity, gas, internet and clean water have become harder because of the points of supply being pounded by the floods. Operations are hampered in the region, depriving families and their children and putting them in danger.