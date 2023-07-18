'The Witches': Beyond broomsticks and pointy hats

Have you ever imagined a world where witches exist? Not the glamorous and enchanting sorceresses we see in fairy tales, but vile, toeless, detestable, hideous women masquerading as affable human beings, donning wigs and pointy shoes while casting malevolent spells on innocent children?
Roald Dahl's novel, 'The Witches', skillfully blends these ancient, mythical, and cruel creatures into the world of ordinary humans in a contemporary setting. Dahl spins a comically twisted storyline around the witches' nefarious plot against the children of the world, whom they loathe.
The story revolves around a 7-year-old boy who, after losing his parents, moves to England to live with his Norwegian grandmother. He spends much of his free time listening to his grandmother's endless tales, but what fascinates him the most is the story of real-life witches roaming the world in the guise of charming and kind people.
As the story unfolds, the boy embarks on an unlikely adventure, finding himself transformed into a mouse encountering unexpected challenges.
I like this book because of the author. Roald Dahl portrays a mythical fantasy story that feels real, unlike the conventional portrayal of witches, where they fly around on broomsticks. The unexpected plot twists kept me engrossed until the very end.
Although I read the book when I was younger, The Witches remains one of my all-time favourite books. All in all, it is a great fantasy parable for children to enjoy.
Reporter's age: 12 | Dhaka