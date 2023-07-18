'The Witches': Beyond broomsticks and pointy hats

The story revolves around a 7-year-old boy who, after losing his parents, moves to England to live with his Norwegian grandmother. He spends much of his free time listening to his grandmother's endless tales, but what fascinates him the most is the story of real-life witches roaming the world in the guise of charming and kind people.



As the story unfolds, the boy embarks on an unlikely adventure, finding himself transformed into a mouse encountering unexpected challenges.