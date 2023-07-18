    বাংলা

    'The Witches': Beyond broomsticks and pointy hats

    Roald Dahl portrays a mythical fantasy story that feels real, unlike the conventional portrayal of witches, where they fly around on broomsticks.

    Dhee Aroni Pal
    Published : 18 July 2023, 02:01 PM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 02:01 PM

    Have you ever imagined a world where witches exist? Not the glamorous and enchanting sorceresses we see in fairy tales, but vile, toeless, detestable, hideous women masquerading as affable human beings, donning wigs and pointy shoes while casting malevolent spells on innocent children?

    Roald Dahl's novel, 'The Witches', skillfully blends these ancient, mythical, and cruel creatures into the world of ordinary humans in a contemporary setting. Dahl spins a comically twisted storyline around the witches' nefarious plot against the children of the world, whom they loathe.

    The story revolves around a 7-year-old boy who, after losing his parents, moves to England to live with his Norwegian grandmother. He spends much of his free time listening to his grandmother's endless tales, but what fascinates him the most is the story of real-life witches roaming the world in the guise of charming and kind people.

    As the story unfolds, the boy embarks on an unlikely adventure, finding himself transformed into a mouse encountering unexpected challenges.

    I like this book because of the author. Roald Dahl portrays a mythical fantasy story that feels real, unlike the conventional portrayal of witches, where they fly around on broomsticks. The unexpected plot twists kept me engrossed until the very end.

    Although I read the book when I was younger, The Witches remains one of my all-time favourite books. All in all, it is a great fantasy parable for children to enjoy. 

    Reporter's age: 12 | Dhaka

    Books
    Hello
    Roald Dahl
    Book review
    The Witches
    RELATED STORIES
    A health worker administers a polio vaccine at Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Bundung, Gambia Aug 30, 2022.
    Childhood vaccination rates begin to recover post-pandemic: UN
    In 2022, 20.5 million children missed out on one or more routine childhood vaccines, down from 24.4 million children in 2021
    Two children drown in Sirajganj
    2 children drown in Sirajganj
    They went to play in Alokdia Char and drowned without anyone knowing, according to authorities
    A woman walks with her child in the paediatric emergency unit at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, Gambia, Nov 4, 2022.
    The meds they bought were toxic. Now Gambian parents seek justice
    At least 70 children died from acute kidney injury in Gambia last year, cases the World Health Organization linked to medicines made by an Indian drugmaker
    Children play on a flooded road after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, Jul 8, 2023. REUTERS
    Floods force Indian capital to shut schools, offices
    The city authorities also plan water rationing as the Yamuna river overflowed after incessant rain

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan